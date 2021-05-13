The visiting Hotchkiss Bulldogs defeated the Olathe Pirates by the score of 11-0 behind a masterful pitching performance by Pene Parker. The Pirates only baserunner came in the bottom half of the fourth inning when leadoff batter Dimitri Prisbrey worked Parker for a base on balls.
"I don’t think I’ve seen a no hitter, at least not against us, since I have been coaching," Pirates coach Tyler Vincent said.
The first two innings were scoreless. Hotchkiss pushed across a run in the third inning and a second run in the fourth. They added three runs in the fifth and then broke the game open with six runs in the sixth inning.
Wyatt Mansker pitched 5 innings for the Pirates and allowed five runs (three earned runs) on five hits while striking out six. Mansker was replaced by Dimitri Prisbrey who allowed six runs in the sixth inning, none of which were earned.
Hotchkiss advanced their season record to 5-0, and are 3-0 in league play. The Pirates record fell to 1-4, and are 0-2 in league play.
“We just need our guys to step into the box with the right mental approach and make every pitch count," Vincent said. "We are watching too many good pitches and putting ourselves behind in the count. Hopefully we can take a step forward Saturday as we look to put Wednesday’s game behind us.”
The Pirates travel to Parachute on Saturday and take on Grand Valley in a doubleheader, with first pitch at 11:00 a.m.
