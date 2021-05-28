Olathe baseball Ian Schenck v Meeker

Olathe High School's Ian Schenck throws to first base during a game against Meeker at OHS on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press) 

The Hotchkiss Bulldogs scored in every inning on Wednesday afternoon as the Olathe Pirates came to visit.

The Pirates pushed two runs across in the top half of the first inning but were shut down the rest of the way. The Bulldogs scored two runs in their half of the first inning and then added three in the second and never looked back. The final score was 12 – 2.

The Pirates scratched out a total of four hits in the contest with Dakotah Dunn collecting two singles. Hotchkiss pounded out 10 hits led by Coulson Hollembeak’s two home runs. The Bulldogs also hit four doubles and a triple to punctuate the scoring.

Olathe baseball Brandon Nicolas and Bryson Inda v Meeker

Olathe's Brandon Nicolas applies the tag as shortstop Bryson Inda (No. 11) backs up the play during a game against Meeker at Olathe High School on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press) 

Right-hander Wyatt Mansker started on the mound for the Pirates, giving up 11 runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Mansker also struck out five Bulldog batters while walking one. Dimitra Prisbrey came on to throw 1/3rd of an inning in relief.

The Hotchkiss Bulldogs advanced their record to 7–1 overall and 5–1 in league play. The Pirates fell to 3–8 overall and 2 -5 in league action.

Next up for the Pirates is a doubleheader on Saturday as they welcome the Rangely Panthers to Hubbard Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.

