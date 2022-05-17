The median sales price for a single-family home in Montrose County surpassed $400,000 for the second consecutive month, according to local market statistics from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
The median sales price reached $402,500, a 3.5 percent increase from April 2021. The April price is a drop from the $428,000 median-sales price in March and lowered the year-to-date figure from $412,500 to $410,000.
Through March, the median sales price had hit $400,000 in three months in Montrose County, already matching the total from all of 2021.
The days on market until sale decreased from 92 (April 2021) to 69 in April, a 25 percent decrease and inventory of homes went up 4.4 percent, signs of an active market.
Sold listings, however, dropped 10.5 percent year-to-year. It is the first time there has been a decrease in the category this year.
A spike in interest rates could be cooling demand from first-time homebuyers, but interest in Montrose County homes remains active — the Atha team in Montrose reported receiving 15 to 20 requests for showings on a Montrose home listed under $400,000 and the percent of list price received, according to market data, was 100 percent in April, a 1.2 percent increase from the year before.
Despite the activity, the rise in interest rates could be an indicator for the 2022 housing market. The National Association of Realtors, accounting for the rise in interest rates, estimates a 9 percent drop in home sales in 2022 compared to 2021 — the 30-year mortgage rate is currently 5.42 percent with the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.77 percent.
The Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percent earlier this month to combat inflation, which has been caused by constant supply shortages — the shortages have also affected interest rates, which industry experts say could lead sellers to pump the brakes on listing their homes for sale.
Delta County housing market mixed in April
April inventory for single-family homes in Delta County dropped 2.4 percent year-to-year, though sold listings increased 7.5 percent.
The median sales price for those units increased 1.2 percent from $377,000 in 2021 to $381,500 in April 2022.
There were four less listings in April than the year prior. It was the four straight month the county experienced a year-to-year drop in new listings.
The county’s number of sold listings is also down through April compared to last year when it was experiencing a 31.1 percent increase in the category. This year through April, sold listings are down 0.6 percent.
Delta County is up 22.3 percent year-to-date in its median sales price for single-family homes and dropped slightly from the pace set in March (26.6 percent).
