Montrose High School boys basketball has started the regular season 2-0 after capturing wins against Coronado and Greeley West at the 2021 Cougar Tip Off.
Playing Coronado on Thursday, Montrose had a 27-25 halftime lead over the Cougars. The Indians had a third-quarter surge, scoring 21 points to the Cougars’ 14 to take a 48-39 lead.
Coronado scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but Montrose’s offense kept pace, scoring 19 to stave off a comeback and win 67-60.
Senior big man Javier Esparza was a bright spot in the season-opening win over Coronado, scoring a career-high 14 points off the bench on 7-of-8 shooting.
“He played well,” Voehringer said of Esparza. “He hit some tough shots on the baseline. Most of it was off our penetration, but he finished 7-for-8.
“...I told these guys they gotta be ready. You never know when your number’s going to be called.”
Esparza’s efficient night complemented a 21-point effort from senior Luke Hutto, who was 7-for-14 against the Cougars and had nine rebounds.
On Friday, Hutto added 16 points and three rebounds in 20 minutes of action in the 66-48 win over Greeley West.
The back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts extended Hutto's streak of scoring in double figures to 21 games, which includes playoffs.
“Luke can score, he just needs to learn to distribute the ball to other guys when he’s getting double-teamed,” Voehringer said. “I think he did a much better job of that against Greeley West.”
Jaxon Kattner, a sophomore, came off the bench Friday to score 12 points, matching Fletcher Cheezum’s 12. The two, both three-point threats, helped Montrose extend its lead to 50-27 in the third quarter, which put the game out of reach and allowed Voehringer to rest his starters in the 66-48 win.
Montrose was 23-of-47 from the floor Friday night, including 8-of-20 from three-point range.
Defensively, Montrose limited most of Coronado’s personnel until Rayzel Cunningham’s dominant fourth quarter. He finished the night with 28 points and was 6-of-7 from the charity stripe.
Montrose point guard Trey Reese was the Indians’ third player with double-digit scoring against the Cougars. He had 10 points and added seven assists and five rebounds.
Montrose will close out its first road tournament on Saturday against Palmer Ridge (1-0). Both teams are familiar with one another — Montrose defeated Palmer Ridge 63-49 at Lloyd McMillan Gym in the opening round of the 4A boys basketball playoffs last season.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone