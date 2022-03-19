Luke Hutto on Saturday felt something he hasn’t felt for some time as an athlete: nervousness.
That’s not uncommon, especially for someone who has spent two years away from the game. And even more so from someone who hadn’t yet started a varsity baseball game.
Hutto paced around the grass next to the dugout after finishing his warm-up session in the bullpen. During his warm-up on the mound, he underthrew a few pitches, but Montrose assistant coach Brent Wareham offered advice for correction. Hutto quickly adjusted.
Once the game started, Hutto looked focused. The first two hitters he faced went as well as he hoped: strikeout, strikeout.
A two-out walk gave Pagosa Springs some life, leading to a bases loaded situation with two outs. But Hutto struck out Seth Aucoin to escape the jam and limit the damage.
In the second inning, his final inning of work and after Montrose’s bats gave him eight runs of support, he walked a few more batters, but notched a pair of strikeouts, too, ending his day with six and one run on two hits allowed.
Hutto’s effort was more than enough as the Indians added nine additional runs during their 17-2 win.
“I was a little bit rusty, but that’s natural when you haven’t played for as long as I have,” Hutto said. “It felt great to be out there.”
The outing was Hutto’s second appearance of the season. Last week, he pitched a clean 1-2-3 inning in a 10-0 win over Summit. But he had another first on Saturday: a varsity at bat.
He flew out to right field in his first appearance at the plate but picked up his first varsity hit in the fourth inning, a leadoff single to right that led to a monster seven-run rally for Montrose. Rocco Manuel, Logan Files and Gage Wareham, Jackson Barnett, Zeke Steenburgen and Jaxon Kattner all delivered a hit during the inning.
In the top half of the inning, Steenburgen was on the mound, pitching in his first appearance of the season. He struck out three and walked one.
Adding to a day of firsts was Wareham, who was making his season debut on the mound in relief of Titus Weese during Montrose’s 7-4 win over Liberty earlier in the day.
Wareham, traditionally catching the staff, pitched two innings, struck out three and didn’t allow a run. He hit spots with his fastball and knuckled Liberty’s hitters with offspeed, including during his first inning of work where he escaped a leadoff triple.
Wareham’s first outing was a strong follow-up to Weese’s second start of the season. He pitched around a pair of first-inning errors and timely hits from Liberty to deliver a five-inning, four-run (two earned) outing.
“We have to throw some more strikes collectively, but all in all, for Luke’s first start, I thought he did a nice job and he’ll throw more strikes than that,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “Zeke did a good job of coming in and keeping them off balance. He did get a bit loose with his command, but we expect that to be better.”
Through the first four innings against Liberty’s Cody Read, Montrose had struggled to find a gap or hole. But a pair of Lancer errors opened the floodgates for the Indians in the inning — Wareham brought home Files, who reached on an error, with a fly ball to left, which Seth Klenow misplayed.
Barnett was hit by a pitch to load the bases and two batters later, after a Steenburgen RBI groundout, Kattner delivered a game-tying, two-run single to centerfield.
Kattner later scored on a fielder's choice and an RBI single by Files gave Montrose a 7-4 lead to completely blindside Liberty, which had dominated most of the day.
“We did a good job of not panicking,” Landon said. “We weren’t very sharp early and gave up some runs due to errors, but we stayed with it and let the game come to us. We stayed patient.”
That approach bled over to game two, where Gage was 2-for-4 with five runs batted in and Barnett was 4-for-4. Torrie Eckerman nearly left the yard but settled for a pair of triples.
Kattner, Files and David Dominguez also finished with two hits in the offensive drubbing.
Montrose (5-0) continues its eight-game homestand next Thursday against Palisade (5-1).