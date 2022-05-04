Grand Junction was painting a similar picture Montrose had seen over its past five games.
The Tigers stormed out to a 7-2 lead with a little over 11 minutes remaining in the first half. The advantage extended Montrose’s streak of playing from behind to five games, all losses.
Enter Gabe Miller. The senior co-captain injected Montrose with some life before the end of the second period.
Miller, with the ball secured firmly in the pocket of his lacrosse stick, ran down the field, bulldozed his way past a Grand Junction defender, swam over two more in true fullback fashion and scored Montrose’s third goal.
The score did little to impact the final result — Montrose lost 14-7, its sixth straight loss — but painted a picture of this year’s senior class in the lacrosse program.
“(Gabe) has the heart and hustle to match anybody,” Montrose coach Keith Obsheatz said. “We have some seniors that will literally run themselves into the ground.”
Ethan Hartman, Miller’s teammate and fellow senior, was 20 or so feet away, watching the play unfold.
“I love it. It’s so much fun watching him do that stuff, Hartman said. “It’s impressive, honestly. It really is. You don’t see anyone else making those plays.”
The score gave Montrose something to celebrate in a season where postgame sentiment has veered closer to maintaining perspective rather than jubilation. The loss against Grand Junction was Montrose’s sixth straight. The Indians are 2-10 on the season.
“We know and understand where our program is,” Obsheatz said. “As we get more kids into our rec and youth programs, we’ll have more kids coming up. The biggest thing we face is a lot of our kids have only played lacrosse for four years. Grand Junction, Grand Valley have players who have been playing for eight years.”
Less lacrosse experience is a reality for both the boy’s and girl’s programs. Some members of this year’s senior class in the girls’ program were part of the inaugural team. Some were playing lacrosse for the first time, a similar case for some in the boys’ program.
Local organizations are attempting to remedy that — the Montrose Lacrosse Foundation hosts the San Juan Shootout, an annual local tournament that invites hundreds of youth lacrosse players from the Western Slope to Montrose. The foundation assists with funding through the rec program and helps the high school teams, as needed.
An influx of polished talent entering their first season at the high school level could take some time, and the boys didn’t have such players this season, though several have impressed, including Dylan Prescott, who leads the team with 36 goals and scored three on Tuesday.
That reality has forced the team to maintain a patient but determined approach throughout the season.
“We’re not trying to lose, but we have to set realistic expectations one game at a time,” Obsheatz said.
Those expectations include knowing which teams the program can compete strongly against to potentially come away with a win. Or tempering expectations for a win against teams with more experienced players.
“The teams we know that are an upper echelon above us, we want to focus on things we can control such as getting better at passing,” Obsheatz said. “We want to use them as another way to get better at the overall game.”
That approach, despite the losses, hasn’t caused friction for a group Obsheatz said is “one of the most lighthearted” that he has had since serving as head coach. Players such as Miller, Hartman and Dexter Day have kept the atmosphere light but full of effort.
“They’re goofballs and I appreciate that,” Obsheatz said of this year’s seniors. “I’m a goofball myself. But they give me everything on the field. They give me all their heart.”
Senior Kevin Estrada “stepped up,” Obsheatz said, when he came forward to play goalkeeper despite no varsity experience at the position. Brooks Blackford elevated himself to defensive captain in his fourth year. Seniors Ryan Shipley, Joe Silva and Logan Semones also found ways to contribute throughout the season.
“I just tried to take everything in because I love these boys and I love the coaches,” Miller said. “I love the sport, and even though we were losing, it was still fun to play the game I love with my brothers.”
Tuesday’s contest was Miller’s last, but the team has one final game before the season ends. Montrose will head to Glenwood Springs on Thursday, the last for most of the 14-man senior group.
The game is one final chance for the Indians to head into the offseason with a win or improvement to their fundamentals.
“If they put in the work this offseason, there’s potential,” Hartman said of the younger players. “This team has some athletes. I hope they work hard and keep it going.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press