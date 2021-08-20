Montrose’s Jake Legg putts for birdie on the par 5 10th hole a the Bridges Tuesday morning during the first round of the American Junior Golf Association, AJGA, Montrose Open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (William Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
BATTLEMENT MESA – Intermittent rain showers throughout the day didn’t deter coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School golf team from winning their third tournament of the season here Thursday, Aug. 19. The rain may have in fact illustrated how deep the team is as the top four golfers in the tournament wore the Indians’ red-and-black.
Montrose won the tournament with a 228 card, its lowest of the season, and with it, a 12-stroke victory over the 11-team field at the Battlement Mesa Golf Club. Fruita Monument was second with a 240 tally. Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain shared third (249).
Three Montrose golfers — Noah Richmond, Jake Legg, Liam Beshoar — each posted a 76 to share tournament medalist honors. Connor Bell shot 79 for second place.
“I’m really proud of how the guys played through the elements today,” said Skiff afterwards, citing the on-off rain showers. “We had a couple of talks in the past couple of days about playing more focused and all the guys showed up to play and grinded through. They never complained about the conditions which were brutal at times. I was happy with the mental toughness they showed.”
Senior Blake Highland scored an 88 with sophomore Caleb Caskey playing well as an extra player with an 83.
Montrose's next tournament will be Monday at the Adobe Creek Golf Club in Fruita.
