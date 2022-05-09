Montrose High School's Brendan Ullmann swims in the 100-yard butterfly inside the Montrose Recreation Center on April 9, 2022. Ullmann qualified for state in during this run. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
In its final meet before state, Montrose took second place at the conference meet at Colorado University on Friday and Saturday.
The team accumulated a point total of 147 behind Glenwood Springs High School’s 231. District 51 finished with 115 and Moffat County rounded out the scoring with eight.
Individually, Lucas Motley took second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.95. He also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:02.43.
Brendan Ullmann also offered a top-two finish. His time of 2:14.66 in the 200-yard individual medley was good for second. He, like Motley, had another second-place finish, this time in the 100-yard butterfly at 57.63.
Other top placers for Montrose were Alex Radovich as he finished third with a time of 23.55 in the 50-yard freestyle and third in 100-yard backstroke (1:00.51); Zeke Waxler’s third-place finish (53.79) in the 100-yard freestyle; Ryan Nichols’ fourth-place finish, with a time of 5:48.04 in the 500-yard freestyle; and Barny Algacs finishing fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:02.72.
Montrose’s 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams, and its 200-yard medley relay team, took second in each event.
Gabe Woodland finished first in diving. He totaled 378.25 points.
The program is sending 12 boys to state, which takes place this Thursday and Friday. Woodland and Hunter Barton qualified for state in diving, though Barton will need to overcome a concussion to participate.
Ullmann qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and Radovich punched his state ticket in the 100-yard backstroke. Motley qualified in the 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Indians are targeting a top-10 finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay, coach Jill Barton said.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
