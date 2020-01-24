Cole Simmons may have been bumped up from his normal 182-pound class Thursday night, but the Montrose wrestler wasn’t going to let a little extra weight going to deter him in being aggressive.
Simmons started the 195-pound bout by trading a pair of two-points with his Fruita Monument counterpart. After he got a reversal takedown, Simmons took back a lead he never gave back.
Though by his own admission he should have tried harder for the pin, Simmon’s 13-4 major decision win helped fuel the Indians come-from-behind win against the Wildcats.
Following Fruita notching the first 29 points of the match, the Indians won eight straight bouts to take a 44-35 home victory.
“A couple of weight classes stepped up and got us rolling,” Simmons said. “That means a lot to the team because that kind of excitement flows and transfers to the other kids.”
“It seems to happen more often than not,” coach Neil Samples said, cracking a smile, of his team’s early deficit.
Montrose’s 285-pounder Brandon Van Nooten, with his team down 29-28, provided the Indians their first lead of the match — and one they never gave back — after pinning his opponent in the second period.
Van Nooten’s pin was momentum-changing and the crowd let out its biggest roar of the night following his win.
“It feels good once you get up there and get your hand raised,” Van Nooten said. “It’s electric.”
During that span, Montrose’s Raul Martinez (220), Ben Robuck (170) and Jacob Padilla (113) all won by pinfall. Additionally, Kamron Alegria was victorious in his bout by major decision, 11-0.
And Montrose’s Josiah Mora (160) and Dontea Pearce (182) won via forfeit.
The turning point came in part to Robuck.
In between two Fruita forfeits, Robuck gave his team a boost by pinning his opponent for the team’s first points in a head-to-head bout.
This led the way for Montrose’s comeback despite Simmons, Martinez and Van Nooten being undersized in their matches.
“That’s what I like about this group of kids,” Samples said. “If you ask them for something, they’ll do it. They’re not going to complain. They’ll move up a weight and wrestle if they need to.”
Van Nooten added he stays positive when he has to grapple with an opponent that may have a little more weight on him.
“They’re still in my weight,” he said. “I don’t let their size intimate me. I just go out there and wrestle.”
Montrose has a week off before its next bout against Delta at 6 p.m., Thursday on the road.
Samples said this time will be used for some rest before the Indians “start rolling” again.
“We’ll come back next week and get ready for the last part of the season,” he said.
