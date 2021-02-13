At the start of the fourth quarter in the contest against Moffat County, Montrose’s defense was stifling. Communicating, leaping toward the basketball, determined to win 50-50 balls, it looked like the 2021 Indians, who, through five games, haven’t allowed a deficit to knock them down.
Midway through the fourth, the Indians had closed the gap, leaving the bulldogs clinging to a 2-point lead.
But a late-free throw surge, and missed opportunities offensively by the Indians, allowed Moffat to eke out a 50-46 win.
Despite the loss, which dropped the girls to 1-4 on the season, coach Steve Skiff recognized the team’s tenacious effort.
“I thought defensively that was our best game of the year,” Skiff said, “and it was attitude and want-to. I couldn’t be happier with the way they played overall. We dropped a tough game in Grand Junction [on Tuesday], so it’s not real easy to come back and play another one, but I thought our seniors did a great job of getting our kids ready to go.
“They came out with a lot of energy, especially on the defensive end, and a mindset that they weren’t going to be denied. Give Moffat County credit. That’s a good basketball team.”
Timely first-half offense and successful recoveries on jump balls kept the score 29-28 at the half, a one-point lead for the Bulldogs. Senior Jaycie Casebolt led the way offensively, scoring 10 first-half points, giving her another performance with 10 or more points.
The Bulldogs, enforcing a 3-2 full court press, were able to keep the Indians to just six points in the third quarter, a decisive period of the game, though Montrose did outscore Moffat 12-11 in the fourth.
Taylor Yanosky knocked down a trio of three-pointers on her way to a team-high 13 points, and Josie Coulter nearly recorded a double-double, with 13 rebounds and nine points, both season-highs for the junior.
The recent play from the group is quickly developing into a trend, as the team has scored 45 points or more in two of their past three contests after starting the season averaging 37 points per game.
“It’s a close group and they get along, and I think the more games they play together, they’re starting to figure each other out,” Skiff said. “I’ve said that before — it’s been tough with no summer ball, and open gyms being crazy in themselves. We really had two weeks to get going.
“I think we’ve used these games to really figure out what we are, what we do good and what we need to work on, and that’s only going to help us moving forward.”
The 1-4 start doesn’t necessarily reflect the team’s talent. The Indians have lost three games by a combined 14 points, two of those which were just four point losses. They’re averaging 29.2 rebounds per game (10.2 offensively), and are sharing the ball (11.2 assists per game).
But Montrose’s road back to .500 will start with limiting turnovers, and improving their shooting from the field. As of Friday, the Indians are averaging 23.0 turnovers per game, and shooting 31% as a team through five games. They’ve had one game below 20 turnovers — 19 in a 47-39 win over Roaring Fork.
This weekend marks the start of that potential turnaround, as the Indians host Grand Junction Central Saturday, the first of four straight games against conference rivals.
“It’s not necessarily where we start, but where we want to finish,” Skiff said. “I keep telling them that we want to be better today than we were yesterday, and that was more evident [Wednesday] than anything. We played a good game, and did a lot of good things.”
