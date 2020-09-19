Indians drop doubleheader to Demons, losing skid reaches five games

After securing back-to-back dominant wins against Delta and Grand Junction earlier this year, the Montrose High School softball team looked like it was ready to inch back to .500 at 2-5, and a slate of home games remaining.
The Indians, however, haven’t been able to get over the hump. MHS lost to Grand Junction on Tuesday by a final of 5-4, and dropped a doubleheader to Durango on Friday, losing 12-0 in the first game and 14-0 in the nightcap.
“We’re not coming into it with enough energy and enough to win these games,” MHS coach Joe Bollinger said. “We certainly have got the talent, it just seems like our energy level is down.”
Senior Cora Blowers pitched seven innings on Tuesday, keeping the Tigers to four runs until the seventh when they tacked on the winning run, and allowed two runs through three innings on Friday, striking out six. But after a pair of singles and walks in the fifth, the Demons took a 7-0 lead.
“We have a lot of solid, good players. We just haven’t been able to put it all together,” Bollinger said.
The Indians scattered a couple hits in Game 1 on Friday, including a single from Kylie Morris in the second inning, but were unable to push past Durango starter Teagan Kehm.
Bollinger said the team is full of players who are playing well. Of note, Morris has helped anchor third base.
“She’s done a good job for us,” Bollinger said. “She’s been a rock at third base.”
Lara Edeker, Grace Gibson and Savanah Piquette are also performing well, the MHS coach said.
Freshman Andie Blowers, younger sister of Cora, pitched in her first varsity game on Friday, and “pitched really well” under the pressure, Bollinger added.
Earlier in game one, with Cora on the mound, it was Andie who was behind the plate, catching her sister in a varsity game.
“They get along great. They are fun kids to have on the team,” Bollinger said. “It’s fun having them on the team. They work well together and they work well with the rest of the team.”
