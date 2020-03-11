The Montrose High School boys basketball team earned a slew of accolades recently, including Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards within the conference. Three other players were named to the All-Conference teams.
Ryan Voehringer, on being named coach of the year, said he was “just excited for my players that earned all-conference honors and for the great season we had as a team.”
Luke Hutto, a sophomore, took Player of the Year Honors, averaging 14.6 ppg and 7.3 rpg. He finished second overall in scoring in the Southwestern League and first in rebounds. On top of that, he finished the season with five double-doubles in scoring and rebounds.
“Luke’s an extremely gifted basketball player on both ends of the court,” his coach said. “He’s a coach’s dream. Luke’s work ethic during the season and offseason is second to none both in the weight room and on the basketball court.”
Hutto also took first-team All Conference honors. “I’m just glad he plays for MHS and I don’t have to gameplan against him,” Voehringer said.
Rounding out the All-Conference awards were three guards in senior Sean Alex, junior Jordan Jennings and sophomore Trey Reese.
Alex joined Hutto on the All-Conference first team. Jennings and Resse made the second team.
Alex, a four-year varsity starter, finished second for the Indians in scoring with 11.9 ppg. He also led the team in steals with 2.2 per game and was second in assists with 2.7 per game. He finished fifth in the SWL in scoring, fourth in assists and second in steals.
“What a great way for Sean to end his career at MHS by being named first-team All-Conference,” Voehringer said of his senior. “(He was) one of the leaders who led us to a 20-win campaign. It’s going to be a huge change for me to walk in the gym in a few weeks and not see Sean on the court.”
Jennings averaged 6.4 ppg and led the team in three-pointers. He had the most threes in league play with 18. On top of that, he led the team in drawing charges.
“Jordan is the type of player that every coach and good team have to have,” his coach said. “He does all the dirty work that doesn’t show up in the stats.”
Voehringer said Jennings was the most consistent defender all season and was “tough as nails, a fierce competitor.”
Reese averaged 8.7 ppg, good for third on the team, and averaged 6.4 rpg (second on the team), 4.6 apg (first on the team and second in the conference) and 1.8 spg (second). He had three double-doubles in rebounding and points. He also had a triple double.
“He’s one of those players who makes everyone around him better,” Voeheringer said of Reese. “He’s a player you cannot take off the floor because he’s a stat-stuffer.”
The Indians finished with 20 wins for the 2020 season, including a 7-1 league record (tied for first with Fruita). The team advanced to the Sweet 16.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them and my coaching staff,” Voehringer said.
Justin Tubbs is managing editor for the Montrose Daily Press.
