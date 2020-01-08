In addition to the Montrose football team’s All-State selection, the Indians were also well-represented in the All-Metro teams.
Like the All-State selections, linebacker/fullback Cole Simmons and offensive/defensive lineman Ben Robuck came away with big honors.
Simmons was named All-Metro defensive player of the year while Robuck earned lineman of the year honors.
At linebacker, Simmons had a team-high 96 tackles, five of which were for a loss — which he was tied for first for Montrose. As a pass rusher, Robuck led the team in sacks with 3.5 and was fourth on the team in tackles (41).
The two players were also seven Montrose athletes who were named to the All-League first team.
Running back Emmert Kastendieck, lineman Raul Martinez, quarterback Keagan Goodwin, cornerback/wide receiver Aaron Dietrich and safety/receiver Riley Barnhill fill out the rest of the first team.
Kastendieck was Montrose’s second-leading rusher with 869 yards and eight total TDs (seven rushing, one receiving).
Simmons, at fullback, led the Indians in rushing with 1282 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Martinez and Robuck were part of the Indians’ offensive line that paved the way for the team’s run game. At the defensive lineman position, Martinez, a junior, was third on the team in tackles (52), tackles for a loss (three) and sacks (two).
Goodwin was the signal-caller for the run-heavy Montrose offense. As a passer, though, he was effective as he threw for 561 yards and six TDs on just 74 attempts.
Dietrich had a team-high five intercepts for the Indians. He was also effective at the wide out position, hauling in three touchdowns, which led the team.
Barnhill was also a go-to receiver for Goodwin as he had a Montrose-high 233 yards to go along with one TD on just 11 receptions. Barnhill snagged one INT as a defensive back.
Additionally, center Elias Gabaldon, running back/defensive back Eli Evans, kicker Jake Green and linemen Colton Brueggeman, Erik Aufderheide and Ian Rehfeldt all earned second-team honors.
Closing out the All-Metro recognition, linebacker Bode Greiner, guard/linebacker Austin Griffin, lineman Luke Barney and fullback Tayne Ila were named as honorable mention selections.
The Indians went 10-2 this season before losing in the second round of the state playoffs against Pueblo West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.