For the second time in three years, the Montrose boys basketball team left New Mexico with three wins in the Aztec Tournament.
The Indians (9-3) closed out the competition in convincing fashion on Saturday as they took down the tourney-hosts, Aztec Tigers, 72-40.
Sean Alex finished with a game-high 16 points, with three 3-pointers, while Trey Reese had 14 Luke Hutto added 13 (all coming in the first half) and Jordan Jennings scored 11. .
Despite going undefeated in the tournament, Southwestern League rival Fruita Momentum won the Aztec competition as the Wildcats also went 3-0 but had a better point differential than the Indians.
The last time Montrose went undefeated at the Aztec tourney was 2018, but that year the Indians ended up hoisting the championship trophy.
Montrose never trailed in its contest against Aztec as the Indians used a pair of 24-point first and second quarters to take a commanding 48-25 lead at halftime.
The Indians didn’t let up in the second half as they outscored the Tigers, 13-6 and 11-9, in the third and fourth periods, respectively.
Montrose entered the championship round after two double-digit point victories against Thoreau on Thursday (81-47) and Rock Point on Friday (59-35).
Meanwhile, the Lady Indians (10-2) finished the Aztec Tournament with a loss in the championship round Saturday against Southwestern League foe Durango, 35-33.
It looked like the game was going to go into overtime but the Demons were able to rattle in a last-minute shot to win the game.
The defeat was especially difficult for Montrose as the Lady Indians had a six-point win at 27-21 heading after three quarters. But the Demons limited the Lady Indians to only six points in the fourth quarter while scoring 14 in the final period.
Josie Eccher and Jaycie Casebolt both finished with a team-high eight points while the latter of the two players collected eight rebounds. And Ally Nichols had five points to go along with four steals.
Montrose went 2-1 at the Aztec Tournament as the team collected wins against Thoreau (60-41) and Aztec (39-26).
Next up, Montrose will head to Gypsum to battle Eagle Valley on Thursday. The girls hoops team will play at 5:30 p.m. while the boys compete afterward at 7.
