If there’s any indication on how the Montrose High School boys soccer team will do this season, then it could possibly come down to how well the Indians perform against their first four opponents.
Montrose is familiar with all four as its the same teams the team faced to open up in 2018. That year MHS went 0-4 against Battle Mountain, Delta, Golden and Air Academy. Those four units ended that season going a combined 57-11-3 — and Air Academy wound up winning the Class 4A title.
“Those first four games, that’s where we need to show what we’re made of,” senior Jorge Baeza said. “They’re quality teams and that’s what we like and what we look for.”
Montrose will have battle all four opponents in the span of eight days. The Indians open up the season at Battle Mountain at 6 p.m., Aug. 30, then they’ll host Delta at 5 p.m., Sept. 3 before playing against Golden and Air Academy on Sept. 6 and 7, respectively.
“This will be great preparation for the postseason play, “ said MHS coach Cassie Snyder. “Playing high-level teams gives us into the mindset of what we have expect at the end of the season.”
For a Montrose program that has a history of winning, last season may have been a disappointment. The team went 7-9 overall, after losing in the first round of the state playoffs.
But the team isn’t letting last seaosn’s record affect how they’ll think 2019 will play out.
During a summer soccer camp at the University of Denver, the players set a goal of reaching the state semifinals, Snyder said.
The Indians haven’t been to that round of the playoffs in recent memory, but they almost reached it back in 2017 when they qualified for the quarterfinals. This goal will be hard to reach but her players have the skills to pull it off, Snyder said.
“The chemistry and talent is there,” she said. “We just got to put the work in and then things are going to fall into place for us.”
Snyder isn’t the only one optimistic about the season. Baeza said, with a team filled with mostly returning starters, as well as a talented group of freshman coming in, he believes Montrose has the potential to outdo last season.
“I feel like we have a good chance this year,” Baeza said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
