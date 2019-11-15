The Montrose defensive line has flown all over the field to hinder any opponents’ pass or run game, and it’s the player’s “extremely coachable” attitude for why it’s a success so far this season, said Alex Matlock, the Indians D-line coach.
“Each week they listen to use about different pursuit angles,” he said. “... A lot of the season is the testament to the kids.”
The Montrose D will look to stop a Brighton ground game when the Indians host the Bulldogs at 6 tonight for round one of the playoffs.
Montrose (9-1) will enter its second-consecutive postseason hosting a first-round playoff game as, this year, the Indians are the No. 4 seat.
“It’s exciting because not everybody hosts a playoff game back-to-back,” said Matlock. “... It’s shown how hard the kids have worked. And we’re ready.”
Meanwhile, Brighton (6-4) is the 13th seed, and losers of three-straight. Although the Bulldogs have dropped their last few games, Matlock said he knows they are still a strong unit.
“Any team that is good enough to qualify for the playoffs is a worthy opponent,” he said. “That’s how we’re treating them.”
Brighton does have a running attack that has accumulated 1247 yards and 10 touchdowns. It’s not one player leading the charge as the leading rusher, Vershon Brooks, has run for 589 yards and had five scores in nine games. Meanwhile, the team has four different athletes with at least 20 carries.
Montrose also has a potent rushing but it has two main ball carriers in fullback Cole Simmons and Emmert Kastendieck.
Those two will try to break through the Bulldogs’ stonewall defense. The team is entering the ball allowing just 13.1 points per game, compared to Montrose which is allowing 18.2 ppg.
Brighton’s defense has been effective in both the turnover and sack departments. The Bulldogs have forced 11 interceptions and six fumbles while getting to the quarterback 26 times.
But the Indians aren’t too worried about the Bulldogs’ success. Matlock said the goal, like every other week, “is to go 1-0.”
The D-line coach said the players feel confident this will be achieved because they’ll be in front of the home crowd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.