The Montrose High School football team has been waiting for over a year for today’s rematch against the Ponderosa Mustangs — the unit that took away the Indians’ league title hopes away last season.
The Indians went up to Parker and lost a close 21-9 game on Oct. 27, 2018, which helped the Mustangs go 5-0 in the Metro League.
Like last year, Montrose and Ponderosa are entering the contest undefeated in league play.
But this time around the Indians (8-0; 3-0 in Metro) will welcome in the Mustangs (5-3; 3-0) at 7 tonight.
“This game has been a big deal for us since last year,” said lineman Ben Robuck. “Everybody on the team … has been waiting for two hours (after last year’s Ponderosa contest) for this game.”
Over the past week especially, the players have had extra focus and determination to win over the Mustangs, Robuck added.
“We’ve been trying to keep it as normal as possible,” said coach Brett Mertens. “But we know it’s a big game.”
Montrose is coming into the game as the No. 3 ranked team in Class 4A, as well as first in RPI.
The Indians have shown on both sides of the ball why they’re so highly-regarded in the state.
The MHS defense has allowed 19.25 points per game while the offensive averages 38.75 ppg.
Montrose’s offense has been even more potent over the last two games as it has scored a combined 126 points.
Robuck credited the scoring explosion on offensive coordinator Jake Appling who challenged them to play at a higher caliber than they’ve shown so far this season.
“We tried all game to play to the best of our abilities every single play to try to get ready for good teams like this one this week,” Robuck said.
The offense has been shown all season long it can move the ball, Mertens said, but added the only aspect that’s killed them has been in the turnover department.
He said the offensive line has been the key to why the Indians have been so effective. The team can plug anyone at running back and they’ll have a good day carrying the football, he added.
“If we continue to (block upfront), we feel really good about our offensive chances,” Mertens said.
But Ponderosa has shown it can stop opposing teams on defense as the unit has average opponents scoring to 17.75 ppg this season.
“They’re well-discipline and well-coached on the defensive side of the ball,” Mertens said. “It’s probably the best overall defense we’ve gone against. So we’ve got some challenges there and we’ll see if we can put together a decent game.”
Meanwhile, the Mustangs’ offense isn’t bad either as it averages 24.13 ppg.
One key player is Ponderosa’s dual-threat quarterback Jack Hanenburg.
The junior QB has thrown for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 446 yards on the ground to go along with a Ponderosa-high eight rushing TDs.
Mertens praised Hanenburg, adding he’s also throwing the ball to a skillful wide receiving corps.
Montrose is feeling confident it can stop the Ponderosa attack, Robuck said.
That feeling is still there despite letting up some big plays against Denver South and Gateway, which scored a combined 77 points against MHS. Robuck and Mertens noted that came down to a few injuries on the defensive end with that being more of the case against Gateway.
“We’ve got everybody back this week and we’re looking and feeling pretty solid right now,” Robuck said.
If Montrose beats Ponderosa and takes care of business against a 1-7 Aurora Central team on Nov. 8, the Indians will secure their first league title since 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.