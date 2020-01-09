A season ago, the Montrose wrestling team was mostly filled with competitors who had the skills, but at times their confidence wavered against some of the top grapplers in the state.
But what difference does a year make?
The Indians now are packed with wrestlers competing with a certain intensity that was missing not that long ago, said coach Neil Samples.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth, mentally, with these kids,” he said. “That’s a big part of it. … The mental side is improving and that’s nice to see.”
This refined mental state has helped a few Montrose wrestlers become some of the best in Colorado
Montrose has four grapplers ranked in Class 4A in their respective weight class heading into 2020. Ben Robuck (182) pounds) and Cole Simmons (195) have earned the highest ranks in second place while Raul Martinez (220) and Brandon Van Nooten (285) also cracked the top 10.
Samples said, like the rest of his wrestlers, these four have proved they aren’t bothered by who they’re stacked up against.
“They’re just going to give up,” he said. “And I’ve seen that a lot from these kids.”
Although Kaale Bradshaw is not ranked in the top 10 in this weight class, Samples said he expects this wrestler to turn some heads during this latter half of the season.
The Montrose coach said Bradshaw has consistently put in the work each year, and now the wrestler is in great shape.
“He’s wrestling tough. I think he’s just going to keep getting better,” Samples said. “He can surprise some people this year.”
The Indians are getting back to work after having some time off for Christmas break. Their first match of 2020 will be from Friday-Saturday at the Utah Tournament in Provo.
Samples said this competition will be a crucial tourney for his grapplers, considering some of the best schools from Utah and Wyoming take part in it.
“They’re bringing their top-notch guys,” he said. “It’ll be a good look for some of these guys who haven’t been down to their actual weight yet. They’ll see some good competition. That’ll be a good one.”
