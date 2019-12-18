A young Olathe wrestling team ran into a more experienced Montrose unit Wednesday, and it turned out “to be a tough one” for the Pirates.
Eleven Montrose grapplers came away with victories, and the Indians secured a dominant 64-18 home win over the Pirates.
“Everybody stepped up,” Montrose coach Neil Samples said. “We threw up some JV kids up and they all stepped up and wrestled. That’s what I wanted. Every one of them wrestled hard.”
The Indians’ Kamron Alegria (113 pounds), Jacob Padilla (120), Quinn Hughes (126), Kaale Bradshaw (138), Kadin Abbath (152) and Chad Beaver (285) were all victorious by pinfall.
Additionally, Ben Robuck (182) won a 9-1 major decision over Olathe’s Wyatt Mansker.
Samples said he was proud of Robuck and the fact he went against one of the Pirates’ best wrestlers in Mansker.
“It was good to see Ben step up and wrestle a very solid match,” Samples said.
Montrose’s Adriel Martinez (106), Kadin Abbath (152), Raul Martinez (195) and Brandon Van Nooten (220) all won but by forfeit.
“We knew it was going to be a tough one coming in,” said Olathe coach Tee Jay Rose. “We were looking for some improvement from every match.”
Olathe finished with three total wins, which came from Trenton Fletcher over Jake Green in the 132-pound bout; Daniel Gray won against Tristen Diaz (145) and Brent Gray over Josiah Mora (170).
Daniel Gray’s win was all the more impressive considering he came back and won after facing a big deficit against Diaz, 4-2, at the end of the first period. But Gray started the second period on top before rolling over Diaz and getting a quick pin.
“Daniel has been battling pretty well for us this year,” Rose said. “... There are some things to fix with all of them.”
This match was also a chance for Montrose’s young wrestlers to display their skills. Beaver showed great poise, Samples said, adding though Green lost, he showed his natural grappling skills despite taking up the sport in May.
Montrose will next compete from Friday-Saturday at the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction.
Samples said this upcoming competition will be an early indicator of where his wrestlers are currently as they will compete with some of the state’s best over the two days.
“It’s nice to have one of those tough tournaments before Christmas,” he said.
Olathe will also compete in the Warrior Classic but the Pirates will first have a home dual against Piedra Vista at 5 p.m., Thursday.
