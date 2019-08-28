Montrose High School golfer Micah Stangebye’s 1-under-par (70) helped him win his second-straight tournament Monday at the Grand Junction Invitational at BookCliff Country Club.
The Indians also won the tournament overall as a team after shooting a collective score of 221. They finished ahead of second-place Fruita Monument (226), followed by Grand Junction and Durango which both shot 235 and Montezuma-Cortez (240).
Stangebye, who won last week at Cobble Creek, finished with four birdies and was the only golfer who shot under par.
Teammate Jordan Jennings took third place, carding 1-over-par, which included four birdies.
Montrose’s Mark Methany helped contribute to the team score after shooting 8-over. He finished in a tie for 12th place with Gunnison golfers Skylar Wild and Griffin Pederson and Durango’s Luke Ford.
Although they didn’t add to the team score, both Ryan Lords and Jake Legg shot 13-over-par, which gave them a tie for 27th place. Lords had one birdie on hole No. 8.
Then on Tuesday, Stangebye and Jennings were neck-in-neck for first place at Tiaro Rado Golf Course for the Warrior Invitational.
Despite both shooting a tournament-best 1-over-par (72), Stangebye just beat out Jennings, via tiebreaker for the tourney win.
Stangebye had four birdies on the day, while his teammate collected three.
Their scores, as well as Lords’ 82, helped Montrose win the invite with a total score of 226. The Indians won by six strokes over runner-ups Durango (231). Fruita took third (236), then Montuzema-Cortez in fourth (240) and Battle Mountain in fifth (242).
Lords finished in a sixth-way tie for 14th, meanwhile, Legg took 20th place with an 83 and Methany finished (87) in a stalemate for 27th place.
The Indians will next compete Sept. 4 in Craig.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.