After a day where he finished in second place at the Cherry Creek Invite, Montrose High School golfer Ryan Lords was the top finisher for the Indians on Wednesday.

Lords shot 3-over-par (75) at the Sun Devil Invitational at Saddle Rock Golf Course in Aurora. He placed in a tie for fourth along with Classical Academy’s Liam O’Halloran and Lakewood’s Ryan Liao.

Lords finished with a pair of birdies on the day.

His score, as well as those of Montrose’s Micah Stangebye and Jordan Jennings, helped the Indians take third place as a team with an overall score of 232. They finished six strokes back on winners Lakewood (226) and four shots behind runner-ups Arapahoe (228).

Stangebye finished with a 78 which included one birdie. He ended up in a tie for 10th place with Araphoe’s Grant Juergens and Will Kates and J.T. Timmers of Colorado Academy.

Jennings wasn’t far behind as he carded a 79 to go along with a pair of birdies. He finished tied for 14th place alongside Colorado Academy golfer Christian Agelopoulos, Aspen’s Jake Pevny and Lakewood’s Jace Wright.

Montrose will now come home and host a pair of tournaments next week. The first one starts at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Black Canyon Golf Course and then the next day the competition also begins at 9 a.m. at Cobble Creek.

Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.

