The Montrose boys basketball team’s use of ball movement and lockdown defense to take down the visiting Fruita Monument team would have made one former player, Connor Imus, proud.
Although the former standout has been in the players’ and coaches’ thoughts all season long, Tuesday night’s game was even more of a reminder of the late Imus’ impact on his team.
Before the Montrose-Fruita contest, the Indians had a Senior Night celebration, which included recognition of Imus, who tragically drowned in the South Canal last year.
Imus’ parents were presented with a collage of Imus’ time with the Indians by his former teammates.
“It was emotional,” said Trey Schwerdtfeger, Imus’ teammate for two seasons. “I couldn’t keep it contained in the beginning. None of us could. We were all emotional.”
But the Indians used those emotions to help “fuel” them to victory over the Wildcats, he added.
Montrose pulled away from Fruita in the fourth quarter to help the Indians knock off the Wildcats, 55-48.
From his teammates, to head coach Ryan Voehringer, everyone knew Imus would have been proud of their performance.
“He’s always up there,” forward Trey Schwerdtfeger said of Imus. “He’s smiling right now.”
“Connor’s watching us from up above,” Voehringer said. “... This one was for him.”
For Sean Alex, the night was even more emotional as he remembered his teammate as well as his mom who passed away last year.
“We know both of them are smiling. It really hit deep,” he said before a brief pause. “I love them.”
Alex was also honored for Senior Night as he was greeted with a hug by his dad, Greg, before the pair took photos in front of a pair of “2020” balloons. Additional celebrations were held for Schwertfeger and team manager Chris Gibson.
What shouldn’t be lost in the Senior Night festivities was a back-and-forth contest between Montrose and Fruita.
Luke Hutto finished with a team-high 17 points, which included four late free throws to ice the game to go along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Trey Reese scored 12 and collected seven boards while Alex added 10 and seven rebounds.
Voehringer said that in his six years as Montrose’s head coach, this was one of a few games in which his team fought for the entire 32 minutes.
“We just battled,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”
The Montrose-Fruita game was one contest in which no lead seemed safe.
In the first quarter alone, the teams traded the lead seven different times, but the Indians had a slim advantage at the end of the period, leading 15-14.
The host team got out to the biggest lead for either team at eight, 27-19, midway through the second frame. But the Wildcats chipped away at that advantage as they closed out the first half on an 8-0 run.
Both hoops teams went into halftime tied at 27-all.
The third quarter wasn’t any different from the first two periods. Both teams traded baskets before Fruita went on another 8-0 run to get its biggest advantage of the second half at 38-35.
But it was their final lead for the rest of the game. Montrose countered before the end of the third quarter as Reese drained his only 3-pointer of the game before Alex laid the ball with around 15 seconds remaining in the period.
However, Fruita tied the contest up again after a last-second layup, providing a 40-all stalemate heading into the final period.
After Montrose scored the opening basket of the fourth quarter, the Indians led the rest of the way.
That didn’t mean the game was easy as Fruita kept sticking around.
The visitors cut the deficit to three at 51-48 with 26 seconds left before Hutto knocked down a pair of free throws from the charity stripe. He connected on two more again on Montrose’s final possession of the contest.
Voehringer credited the sophomore forward’s mental toughness, saying he’s the type of player who keeps a steady mindset regardless of his performance.
“Luke is just a calm guy,” Voehringer said. “If you look at him out on the court, you can’t tell if he has 30 points or two. … He stepped up huge.”
The Indians (18-4; 6-1 in Southwestern League play) will have one more SWL game before the start of the state playoffs. Montrose will close out the regular season by battling Grand Junction at 7 p.m. Friday.
