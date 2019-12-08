Jacob Padilla was thrilled to make the state tournament his junior season, but after not placing at the competition, it’s left him hungry to go back and make some noise.
“It was fun. It was harder than I thought it was going to be,” the Montrose wrestler said. “I went in there thinking I’ll do my best because it’s my first experience. And it’ll be a good experience for next year.”
The tournament also created a fire inside Padilla heading into his senior year.
He could be seen over the offseason twice a week on the mat, as the state tourney showed him what it takes to compete with some of Colorado’s best.
“It (state experience) made me want to go back for my senior year,” he said. “... It has made me push myself this year. I definitely want to be on the podium at the end of this year.”
Padilla is one of a handful of state qualifiers coming back this season. Cole Simmons, Colten Brueggeman, Ben Robuck and Raul Martinez also all went to the tournament. And in the case of Robuck and Simmons, they went to the tournament for the second-straight year.
Montrose also had a near-state qualifier in Brandon Van Nooten who just missed cracking the top four at regionals, taking fifth place.
However, at state, Montrose didn’t have a single wrestler place.
With that being the case, head coach Neil Samples said he believes that gave his athletes the desire to go back to the tournament and outdo their performances from a season ago.
The Indians ht also have some new wrestlers as well.
This year’s roster doesn’t have just familiar faces, as the team also has many freshmen and newcomers to the program, said Samples. In total, 35 wrestlers have signed up for the team, which is the most under Samples.
“That’s awesome,” he said. “... This is what it takes to build a good team. You’ve got to have young kids coming in and have state qualifiers push those kids through to the next level.”
The newer grapplers will have some time to improve their skills in hopes of going to the postseason.
Montrose recently competed at the Mesa Duals where the Indians competed against schools from Class 2A-5A.
With the season spanning about three months, Samples said he calls the initial matches “a warmup.” Currently, a few wrestlers are nursing some injuries due to playing fall sports, and a few others are trying to get down to their grappling weight, the Montrose coach added.
