The Montrose Lady Indians look to get better this 2019-20 swimming season, and if head swim coach Ellen Erickson knows her swimmers, some have a chance to still be in the pool when the state championship rolls around in February.
Last season, the girls' best chance was in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Natalee Luis, Emma Story, Megan Waxler and Taylor Ullmann came up just .03 seconds short of qualifying for the state tournament, a heartbreaking end to the season at the district meet.
It's not just one team or one swimmer this year, however, who could proceed past the district meet, according to Erickson.
This year, there are two relays (the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle again) that could qualify, as well as one individual in Julia TenNapel.
The biggest change from last year to this year? That's the experience of the swim team, Erickson said.
"We have a lot of freshmen and juniors last year returning to the team this year," she said. "They're not as nervous like they were last year, being beginners and being new to the sport."
Another aspect of the team that could help it be more competitive this year and into the future is a big class of freshmen.
"If we can continue growing like that, that always helps the team," she said.
In total, there are about 14 swimmers on this year's team, a couple fewer than the 2018-19 squad which saw around eight or nine seniors graduate. In total, there are six returning swimmers from last year's team.
With all that talk of being competitive, however, Erickson's biggest goal for her team is more of an intrinsic one.
"My biggest goal is for everyone to have fun and enjoy being on the swim team," she said. "I want everyone to improve and everyone encouraging others to improve."
As far as swimmers that deserve praise, Erickson said Alex Waxler, Grace Cross and Mattie Embrey, who all put in work in the offseason and are swimming their best times ever.
Stats for Montrose girls swimming:
The Lady Indians recently started the season with a pair of meets at Delta and Gunnison
At the three-team Delta competition on Dec. 6, Montrose finished in third place trailing behind the tournament-hosts and the champions, Grand Junction.
Megan Waxler took first place in the 1-meter dive with a point total of 87.95. She also wound up in fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:47.78.
Alex Waxler also finished in first but in the 50-yard freestyle (29.15). She later placed fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:47.59).
Ashleigh Richards took fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:13.43).
Julia TenNapel placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:07.92) while Kate Donohoe took fifth in the same event (1:32.82). TenNapel also finished in third place in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.88).
In the 200 freestyle, Caitlin Dillon ended up in fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:39.32).
The 200-yard freestyle relay team finished in the runner-up spot with a time of 1:56.47. The 400 freestyle relay team took third (4:36.92).
Then on Dec. 7, Montrose, as a team, placed fourth behind third-place Gunnison, runner-ups Salida and the winners, Grand Junction.
Megan Waxler took third in the 1-meter dive (119.10). TenNapel placed second in the 100 freestyle (1:00.08) and third in the 200 IM (2:26.83).
TenNapel, Dillon and both Alex and Megan Waxler united for the 200 freestyle relay and took fourth (1:59.56). The same four then competed in the 200 IM relay, finishing in sixth place (2:15.15).
Montrose’s next competition starts Saturday at the Grand Junction Relays.
