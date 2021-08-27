The tradition is back. The sounds of shoulder pads popping, footballs flying, both punted and passed, long touchdown runs and great defensive stands means high school football is being played under the lights in hundreds of cities and towns throughout Colorado.
And so it is as the Olathe Pirates travel to Parachute to take on the Grand Valley Fighting Cardinals.
“I just hope our guys just come out and play four quarters of football," said Olathe head coach Tyler Vincent. "We stressed all week that we’ve got to win one play at a time. If we win more plays than Grand Valley over the course of the game it will take care of itself. If we come out and compete for four quarters I will be happy with the result, whatever it is.”
The Thursday practice was the dress rehearsal for the game on Friday evening. The Pirates were kitted out in black uniforms, white trim and gold helmets. The captains for the opening game are Xavier Waterman, Jerrel Vigil and Dakotah Dunn.
Vigil is the "jack of all trades" player for the Pirates. He is the starting quarterback, kicks off, kicks PAT’s and field goals and plays cornerback on defense.
“It started last year in track. He put together a great track season, getting faster, becoming better," Vincent said of Vigil. "He went to football camps this summer, learned a lot and has done a great job for us so far.”
Coach Vincent described past Cardinal defenses using three down linemen and five linebackers.
“On offense lately they have been more gun, more wide open, trying to exploit the edges with sweeps. I’m not sure what we will see Friday night, but they don’t know what we are doing either," Vincent said.
The Pirates have Owen Wagner, Cody Sanburg, Dakotah Dunn, Peter Germann and Haydin Chandler from tackle-to-tackle on the offensive line. Reed England and Peter Germann are the linebackers. Rounding out the defense are Vigil, Trent Fletcher, Waterman, Miquel Vargas and Lou Fairclough. Many of these offensive starters also play large parts on the defensive side of the ball.
When asked about the fact the Vigil is a left-handed quarterback playing defenses that are usually geared to stop right-handed players, Coach Vincent said, “I believe it’s more perception than anything else. You are not used to the ball coming out from the other side. Typically when you break down these teams if you have a right-handed quarterback you are rolling out right more often. You are setting your defenses by moving you best cover personal to the other side so their made be some adjustments made mid-game."
Game time is 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.
