Micah Stangebye didn’t seem like his old self early on Thursday out on the links after shooting even in his first seven holes.
But the Montrose High School state champion golfer shook off a slow start by birdieing both holes No. 8 and 9 before finishing with a 3-under-par on the back nine which included a pair of birdies on the final two holes.
Stangebye’s 5-under for a total score of 67 gave him a first-place finish at the team’s home invite at Cobble Creek. He completed the round with a total of eight birdies.
“Overall, it’s a good day. I’ll take it,” Stangebye said, though indicating he did shoot 1-over on par 5s.
His round also helped the Indians win the tournament overall after they shot a collective score of 211. Montrose cruised to the tourney victory, finishing 12 strokes better than round-ups Durango (223). Fruita Monument came in third (228), followed by Palisade (235) and Aspen (241).
Montrose’s Jordan Jennings and Ryan Lords contributed to the team score carding a 69 and 75, respectively.
Jennings’ round also helped him take second place individually. He had a bit of an up and down day, knocking in five birdies and one eagle, but finished with four bogeys that included back-to-back-back ones on his final three holes.
Jennings said he felt he had good moments but expressed disappointment on how he finished the day.
“It’s still good to see that I can hold up a round even when I’m not playing my best,” he said.
“Jordan and Micah really had it going today,” said MHS coach Dave Woodruff. “They just held it together. That’s from the experience of those guys from the last three years.”
Lords, who tallied three birdies, finished in a tie for seventh place with Gunnison’s Dalton Huckins, Pagosa Springs’ Nathan Smith, Steamboat Springs’ Tommy Henninger and Logan Woll of Palisade.
Lords has shown a promising start to the season, Woodruff said, citing the senior golfer’s relaxed mindset.
“He said he’s going to enjoy it and have a good time,” Woodruff said.
Although he didn’t factor into the team score, freshman Jake Legg shot a 79, which included one birdie.
Woodruff praised Legg’s performance as well as the other freshmen who played on Thursday.
“He’s just starting to play high school golf so that’s a good round for him,” the Montrose coach said.
Additionally, Mark Metheny and Klay Martinez both shot an 83; Liam Beshore 84; Connor Bell 85; Logan Files 89; Kreed Martinez 91; Quinn Hughes 101; Brooks Blackford 120; Blake Highland 130 and Liam Sharp 133.
The Indians also hosted Gunnison, Grand Junction, Eagle Valley, Basalt, Rifle, Steamboat Springs, Grand Junction Central, Coal Ridge, Ouray, Cedaredge and Vail Mountain.
This win marks Montrose’s third tournament title in five competitions.
“It’s great that we’re getting rounds in the 60s and 70s,” Woodruff said. “As long as we do that, things are going to be good.”
Stangebye said after a hot start to the season the team and himself need to keep up the pace going if they hope to win regionals and state this year.
“We’ve got to keep grinding … and keep it rolling,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.