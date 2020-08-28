Jordan Jennings shot

Senior Jordan Jennings and freshman Noah Richmond each posted two-over-par 74s to lead the MHS golf team to its fifth tournament win of the 2020 season in Cortez Thursday.

The Indians score was 225, eight shots ahead of Durango (233) and third place finisher Cortez (238). Eight Western Slope schools competed at the El Conquistador Golf Course.

“We played well on an unseen golf course. We played the back particularly well,” said MHS golf coach Steve Skiff Thursday night.

Sophomore Jake Legg was three shots back of the MHS medalists with a 77. Rocco Manuel (84) and Klay Martinez (85) rounded out the Indians’ scoring.

The next two tournaments for the three-time defending class 4A state champs will be in Grand Junction — Monday matches at Bookcliff Country Club and at Tiara Rado on Tuesday.

