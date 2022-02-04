Olathe's Garrett Millsap (51) puts up a jump shot over North Park's Montgomery Ramsey (24) and scores two of his three points for the Pirates during action Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The Pirates turned things around on Thursday evening as they hosted the North Park Wildcats.
The home team established total control of the contest in the first quarter outscoring the visitors 20-10.
At halftime the score mounted to 39-12 and the outcome was never in doubt throughout the second half. The final score was 57-28.
The Pirates basically played their entire bench throughout the second half. Jerrel Vigil led all Pirates with 20 points including three makes from long range. Cameron Thrush scored six points, Garrett Walraven scored nine and Xzavier Waterman chipped in 10.
In all, nine Pirates added their names to the scoring parade. Thrush and Waterman each hauled down eight rebounds and controlled the boards.
“The game came out as we expected," Waterman said. "All of us played hard. We got everybody on the team involved. We just played a complete game, all four quarters, and I was happy with the outcome.”
“It was a great effort in the fact that we played nine players and we got all nine in the scoring column, and that’s what we wanted as a team," Olathe coach Robb Feeback said. "At halftime we decided that we wanted to play a complete game. I have to give a lot of credit to the North Park coach, his team played hard and never quit regardless of the score. Hopefully we can build on this and it helps us out as a team for the stretch run.”
The Pirates, now 4-8, hit the road on Saturday for a game at Plateau Valley.
