It was a great day last Friday, May 14 for the Johnson Elementary fifth graders as they took part in their very own Olympics. They held an opening ceremony complete with the running and passing of the torch from each Olympian contestant to another. The participants were cheered on by family members, staff, and students. Fifth graders competed in traditional events that one can expect to see at a track meet Olympic style. Students also took part in a hard-fought battle of tug-o-war between the three fifth-grade classes!
The Olympic values that were exhibited and practiced were: the joy of effort, fair play, respect for others, the pursuit of excellence, and learning the balance between body, will, and mind. The students were led in this effort by Paul Beller and Austin Hines, who are the students’ PE teachers. When asked what made this event so special, Mr. Hines said, “These kids have shown such strong growth throughout this year and these Olympics were a great way to celebrate their triumph over difficult circumstances.”
