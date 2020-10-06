Montrose High School senior golfer Jordan Jennings fired a three-under par 68 to come from behind and win the Colorado 4A championship medalist honors at the state tournament in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon. Montrose finished third among 4A teams with a two-day total of 472, 13 shots behind team champion Cheyenne Mountain (459) of Colorado Springs. Mullen High School (464) was the runner-up.
Jennings started the final round two shots off the lead, trailing first round leader Mario Dino, also a senior, of Mullen.
“I wanted to get off to a good start. To have good chances at birdie,” said Jennings after the round from Colorado Springs. He birdied three of the first four holes. But he bogeyed seven and eight, en route to a one under 35 on the front nine. He salted the tournament away on the back side with two birdies and came in with a 33. Jennings’ two-day 144 total (76-68) was four shots ahead of runner-up Dino (148) and third place finisher Rhett Johnson (150), also a senior, of Mullen High.
“On the back, I didn’t press,” added Jordan who started the back nine behind Dino. “I wanted to get myself relaxed and get where I had opportunities to make birdie on each hole.”
Montrose as a team had won three straight 4A titles. While that streak ended, the streak of individual medalist-champion honors will continue with Jennings. He follows back-to-back medalist honors (2018-2019) by former MHS golfer Micah Stangebye, now a collegiate player at Arkansas Tech. Jennings is committed to playing college golf on scholarship at Colorado State University.
“Three years we’ve had the state champion,” said MHS coach Steve Skiff. “It’s a great accomplishment for Jordan. It was a fun round to watch,” he said of his player’s 68. “He was clearly the best golfer on the course today. He didn’t miss a shot and putted well.” Skiff said the Cheyenne Mountain course was in great shape with little wind. “A perfect day for a state championship.”
MHS sophomore Jake Legg posted rounds of 83-81—164. Freshman Noah Richmond carded an identical tournament number, 80-84—164. Sophomore Rocco Manuel improved on the second day of play. He was 93-87—180.
“I’m ecstatic at how well we played as a team,” said Skiff. “The state championship is a different beast. A greater level of competition and pressure. We will build on this and will be in the thick of it again next year.”
While Jennings will tee it up for the CSU Rams next season, three of this year’s state competitors will be back for 2021. The MHS junior varsity team won its regional tournament in Grand Junction last month and those players will be available as well for varsity golf.
“CSU is not only getting a great golfer in Jordan, they’re getting a great kid, a great student. He’s been our leader and has encouraged and helped our younger players,” added Skiff.
