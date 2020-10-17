Jordan Jennings was named the 4A Player of the Year for 2020 in Colorado High School boys golf, announced Wednesday by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA).
Jennings, a MHS senior, won the state 4A individual championship Oct. 6 at Cheyenne Mountain Golf Course in Colorado Springs, posting a two-day tournament score of 76-68-144 to finish ahead of runner-up Mario Dino of Cheyenne Mountain High School (148).
Jennings was on four state tournament teams during his high school playing career with MHS, winning state championships on three of them. The 2020 MHS team finished third in this year’s state championship. He had a 73.6 stroke average during his senior season, winning two medalist honors in season competition and led the MHS team with the low score in nine of 10 tournaments. Jennings will play collegiate golf for Colorado State University.
