With over two minutes remaining in the first half, junior Austin Griffin scored from the 1-yard line to give Montrose a 34-6 lead. The score was Griffin’s first of the season. It was fitting, then, that Austin’s brother, Blake, a freshman, scored his first high school touchdown two scores prior on a 7-yard run 14 seconds into the second quarter.
The two played sparingly in last week’s win against Fruita. But the Griffins received a chance to shine Friday night, and the running back duo didn’t miss their moment, combining for 116 rushing yards and two scores in a 48-6 Indians win against the Grand Junction Tigers. (Blake also had a 61-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.)
“They’re both really good football players and you finally got to see that tonight,” MHS coach Brett Mertens said.
“It’s got to be fun for them to be brothers [playing together]. I remember I got to play a few games with my brother in high school and it is fun to be on the field together. I thought Austin ran the ball extremely hard, and Blake, being a freshman, for him to be able to contribute on both sides of the ball… it was nice to be able to see him make some plays.”
The Indians wasted no time against the winless Tigers on Friday at Montrose High School. Behind three passing touchdowns from senior Keagan Goodwin and the Griffins excelling in the run game, the Indians soundly defeated their conference counterpart to move to 3-0, and 2-0 at home. (MHS is now 7-2 at home dating back to last season.)
“We didn’t meet every goal we had for the game, but I thought we did a nice job controlling the game, controlling the line of scrimmage,” Mertens said. “Defensively, we played really well.”
The game was largely decided after the first half, a half where the Indians completely dominated the Tigers. And It wasn’t difficult to see the reason why.
Through the first six offensive series for the Indians, the team converted 11 first downs and scored four times. The Tigers, through their first six, converted three first downs, scored once and were forced to punt three times.
The score was 34-6 at halftime, and the scoring started quickly during the Indians’ first series of the game, one where Tayne Ila finished a five-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. On the second series, quarterback Keagan Goodwin tossed his first touchdown of the season, a 29-yard pass to Eli Evans, who scored three touchdowns Friday (two receiving, one rushing).
Goodwin, who tossed six touchdowns all of last season in 12 games, had three tonight, his second a 34-yard touchdown pass to Evans to give the Indians a 27-6 lead. Goodwin later found Ethan Hartman on a short screen pass in the third, and finished the night completing seven passes for 151 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and added 54 rushing yards, easily his best performance through three games.
“When they’re going to commit eight, nine guys to the box and not respect our ability to throw the ball, we have to be able to take advantage of that, and tonight we were able to do that and got some big plays… that was good to see tonight and hopefully we can keep doing that as the year goes on,” Mertens said.
Perhaps the Indians’ best drive of the night came in the third quarter, where they converted three straight first downs on first-and-10, punishing the Tigers with their signature ground game. Ila, Austin and Evans combined for 78 yards on the drive, with Evans finishing the series with a 20-yard touchdown run.
The Indians weren’t without their faults. Montrose turned the ball over three times and had six penalties, but were far from matching the play of the Tigers, who were beset by penalties and drops throughout. Tigers quarterback Peyton Brock was consistently forced out of the pocket by the Montrose defensive line and often looked to make plays downfield. On one instance, he was picked off by Blake during the Tigers’ first drive to start the third quarter.
Brock did find some room with six minutes remaining in the first half, connecting with senior wide receiver Josh Suplizio on a fourth-and-14 to extend the drive. A play later, Brock found Aiden Lane open for a 23-yard touchdown pass, but it was all the Tigers could manage as they slipped to 0-3.
The spotlight has been on the Montrose offense through three games, but the defense has matched that high level of play. In three games, excluding last week’s overtime scores, the Indians have allowed 32 points through 12 quarters.
The defense, and an offense that’s scored 119 points, an average of 39.6 points per game, are chief reasons why the undefeated Indians will head to Palmer Ridge next weekend in a matchup between a pair of top 10 4A teams.
