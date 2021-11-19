Montrose High School’s volleyball team headlined 2021 Southwestern League All-Conference awards as senior Kelsey Rocco was named the SWL Player of the Year and head coach Shane Forrest earned Coach of the Year honors.
Senior Madisen Matoush joined Rocco as member of the first-team and senior Taylor Foster was a second-team honoree.
The first-team selection is Rocco’s third straight. This season, she led the SWL conference in kills with 274 and was third in aces with 44. She recorded 365 digs, which placed her second in the conference.
Rocco, after struggling with her swing in the first-half of the season, had a mid-season surge and recorded double-digit kills in eight of her last 11 games, helping cement her Player of the Year trajectory.
“As the season went on, she really settled in and relaxed a little more and had fun playing,” Forrest said of Rocco’s season. “That helped take some pressure off.”
As a four-year varsity starter, Rocco compiled 840 kills, 175 aces and 1,070 digs. She recorded 220 kills or more since her sophomore season.
“She was such a steady player for all four years and a player we could count on at any given moment to produce a point for us,” Forrest said. “She was very effective and very competitive and she’s a smart player.”
Matoush was named to the first-team last spring as part of Season C and is on the list again after posting a .230 hit percentage, fourth best in the SWL, while adding 263 kills. She led the entire league in aces with 65.
“She was fun to watch and explosive and made really big plays,” Forrest said of Matoush. “Defensively, she picked up a lot of balls in the back row and made them playable for us… she has that competitive fire and loves to win.”
Matoush and Rocco were chosen to play in the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All-State Games this weekend. They will practice on Saturday before playing a match on Sunday alongside 16 other 4A girls who were selected.
In a surprise to Forrest, Foster was bumped to second-team after earning a first-team selection last season. She was one of Montrose’s best hitters this fall, leading the Indians with a hit percentage of .250, which ranked second in the league.
Foster’s 52 blocks were also a team-best.
“She’s such a great teammate,” Forrest said. “She’s happy for her own success but everyone else’s success on the court. No matter who scored the point, you would see her celebrating with her teammates and smiling and picking everybody up. She was huge for the team’s morale — that energy that she brought really kept the team positive and upbeat.”
Forrest’s selection as Coach of the Year is her third in four years. She guided Montrose to an 18-7 record, regional tournament appearance and a second-place finish (7-1) in league play.
The Indians finished undefeated at home (7-0) and won 53 sets out of 79 sets.
“It was definitely a successful season,” Forrest said. “That win against Fruita at home was huge for us and we were definitely the undersized underdog all season.
“Last year, we had a hard time closing out and winning those five-set matches, but this year we were able to do that and fight until the end.”
Forrest said she shares the Coach of the Year honor with her coaching staff — assistant varsity coach Heidi Voehringer, JV coach Joel Forrest, C-Team coach Shay Freeburg and C-Team assistant coach Emily Sanburg.
“I don’t get this by myself,” Forrest said. “With Heidi, Joel and Shay and everything they do for the program, I share this with them because they dedicate a lot of time and helped me a great deal. It takes a village and it took all of us to get this team where it was this year.”
Montrose nearly earned a birth to the state tournament this year, but lost to Mead 3-0 in Game 3 at regionals.
Here are the rest of the the 2021 SWL All-Conference volleyball selections:
Fruita:
• Trinity Hafey, junior(first-team)
• Hayden Murray, senior (first-team)
• BayLea Sparks, senior (first-team)
• Jillian Buck, senior (first-team)
Grand Junction Central:
• Rhyan Mason, sophomore (second-team)
• Maylana Thomas, senior (second-team)
Grand Junction:
• Leanna Clement, senior (second-team)
Durango:
• Mason Rowland, junior (first-team)
• Leah Wolf, junior (second-team)
• Eva Stewart, freshman (second-team)