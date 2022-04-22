RIFLE – Junior Kendyll Bernatis fired her best round of golf of the 2022 season, an 89, to lead the Montrose High School girls golf team to a 22-shot victory over host team Rifle on Tuesday.
It was the third straight tournament win for Montrose.
Montrose carded a 293 total with Rifle second at 315. Fruita (318) and Palisade (323) finished third and fourth. Eight teams competed in the Lady Bears Classic at the Rifle Creek Golf Course.
Besides Bernatis, 89, Savanah Piquette, a senior, and Grace DeJulio, a junior, each scored 102s. Sophomore Giada Amundson and senior Siera Mihavetz turned in 105s to round out the Montrose scoring.
Logan Nobega of Vail Mountain (85) and Lenna Persson of Aspen (86) were the top two golfers in the tournament with Bernatis third in the field.
“We did very well in striking the ball, our tee shots,” Dan Herod, MHS coach, said afterwards. “Kendyll played very well. Where we struggled was our putting. We weren’t used to such fast, sloped greens and that’s on me. I’ve got to find a place to practice these kinds of putts so we can get accustomed to these types of greens.”
The MHS team has three tournaments remaining on the season schedule before the regional tournament (May 23) at Cobble Creek in Montrose. MHS will compete at Bookcliff in Grand Junction on Monday, May 2, at Dos Rios in Gunnison on Monday, May 16 and at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction on Tuesday, May 17.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
