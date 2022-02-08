Olathe Kiandra Liles (23) shoots a three attempt and scores three of her 10 points during action against the Wildcats of North Park Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The Olathe Pirate girls had to survive a tense overtime period last Saturday at Plateau Valley to preserve a hard-fought win on the road. The final score was 45-42 but the outcome was in doubt from the open tip to the final buzzer in overtime.
The Pirates and the Cowboys were tied at eight following the first period. The Pirates then doubled up Plateau in the second quarter to lead 20-14 at halftime.
Plateau Valley turned up the heat in the third quarter to close the gap to two points, 31-29 entering the fourth period.
The final quarter proved to be glove tight as the lead seesawed back and forth with Plateau Valley outscoring the Pirates by two points to tie things up at 39-39.
Plateau Valley opened up the overtime with a long three-point basket that thrilled the home crowd. Kiandra Liles, with less than two minutes remaining in the overtime, nailed a long three-point basket to tie up the game.
The Pirates called a time out and set up their out-of-bounds play for Liles, who fired another three-pointer from behind a screen to give Olathe the lead.
The Cowboys had a last-ditch effort to tie or win but the shot rolled off the rim preserving the Pirates hard fought victory.
Olathe head coach Paul Althaus praised his team for playing a complete game offensively and defensively.
“These are two balanced and very similar teams and the outcome of the game could have gone either way," Althaus said. "I was very pleased that our team committed only nine turnovers. At this level a team that protects the ball and keeps the turnover ratio under 10 a game is going to be successful in the win-loss column.”
