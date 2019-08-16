Montrose Marlins swimmer Ryan King came away with a few top-20 finishes at the Speedo Junior National Championships held last week in Palo Alto, California.
The future Northwestern Wildcats athlete’s best marks came in the 800-yard freestyle and 400 IM, taking 14th in both events with times of 8:16.34 and 4:29.35 respectively.
He also placed 19th in the 1500 freestyle (15:52.40); 50th in the 400 freestyle (4:03.82); and 77th in the 200 butterfly (2:07.87).
This was King’s last meet for the Montrose swim club before heading off to college in the next few weeks.
But that doesn’t mean he’s taking a break from swimming in the interim. Currently, he’s at a USA Swimming Open Water Select Camp which ends Sunday in Wisconsin.
Additionally, King is battling an open water competition, from starts today and ends Sunday, called the UANA Junior Open Water Championships. This competition pits swimmers from the USA, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil and Canada to compete in open water 5K and 10K races.
