The North Fork Miners visited the Olathe Pirates Fieldhouse on Thursday evening and earned a split with the Pirates.
The Olathe girls won their match by the score of 33-12, while on the boys' side of the ledger the Miners defeated the Pirates 60-24.
In the 118 pound weight class, Nicole Koch of Olathe pinned Ella Jensen of North Fork at the 1:21 mark of the first period. At 136 pounds, Kacey Walck of North Fork pinned Allie Stambaugh of Olathe at the 1:20 mark of period one.
Laeliana Delgfado (147) took her match aginst Jaylee Hall of North Fork into the second period before pinning Hall at the 3:36 mark.
In the longest bout in the entire match, Aby England of Olathe won over Yamine Campos of North Fork with a 7-4 decision.
In the final match of the girls competition, Sadie Corn won an exhibition match in the 111 pound weight class over Emily Reedy who weighed in at 100 pounds. Corn pinned Reedy at the 44 second mark of the first period.
“We looked good for our first match back after Christmas," Olathe girls wrestling head coach Ryan Corn said. "We saw some very good things from all our girls. We’ve got a couple of girls who are new to the mat but they did a very good job tonight, very successful and really controlled all parts of the match.”
Turning to the boys competition, Trevor Piatt of Olathe (106 pounds) pinned Mitch Finlayson of North Fork at the 1:47 mark of the first period.
Luke McCullough (113) and Tanner Westermann (120) of Olathe won by forfeit. Jason Kuntz (126) and Treyven Stevens (132) of North Fork won their matches via forfeit.
In the 138 pound division, Silvano Alejandro of Olathe pinned Lane Stroh of North Fork in the first, though Ace Connolly of North Fork returned the favor by pinning Trenton Fletcher of Olathe just before the end of the first.
The final seven matches were all won by the Miners. Five of the matches were won via pin, while two of the matches were forfeits, making the final score 60-24.
“You know, for that younger bunch, I thought they really wrestled very hard tonight," Olathe boys wrestling head coach Tee Jay Rose said. "I have seen some things that really look pretty good to us. Still, you can tell, we’ve got a lot to work on. We’ve got a long way to go before that second week in February. That’s our end goal. As long as we keep getting better every week then we will be happy. They had a very decent effort tonight throughout our lineup.”
When asked to evaluate his squad, Rose said, “Wrestle-wise, we’re pretty inexperienced as far as match counts and that kind of stuff. But like I said, none of that matters as long as we keep getting better and working towards our end goal, the second week in February. What counts are regionals and the state meet.”
Next up for the girls is the Soroco Invitational on Jan. 12, while the boys hit the road and compete in the Gunnison Tournament on Jan. 8. Wrestling begins at 9:00 a.m.