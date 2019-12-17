For the second-consecutive season, the Montrose girls basketball team came out on top in the Glenwood Springs Tournament held over the weekend.
The Lady Indians (5-1) notched wins over Moffat County, Coal Ridge and Alamosa to carry them to the tournament victory.
On Thursday, Montrose started the competition with a 44-28 win over Moffat County.
The Lady Indians used a big 17-5 first quarter outburst to help lead the rest of the way against the Bulldogs.
Kennadie Minerich had a game-high 18 points while Ally Nichols added 11 points, seven rebounds and Caraline Burwell finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds (seven of which came off on the offensive end).
Montrose then used a balanced offensive attack against Coal Ridge to take down the Titans, 43-17, on Friday. The Lady Indians had 10 different players score with Minerich leading all scorers with 12 while Hadley Greiner added eight.
The Lady Indians closed out the tournament with a 37-22 win over the previously-undefeated Alamosa Mean Moose.
Montrose trailed 11-9 after the first quarter, but outpaced Alamosa 7-3 in the second period to take a two-point edge into halftime. But the Lady Indians outscored the Mean Moose, 12-5, in the third to gain control for the rest of the contest.
As in the previous two games, Minerich led Montrose in scoring with 12, Greiner had nine (on 4-of-5 shooting) and Nichols added eight to go along with seven rebounds, a team-high five assists, two steals and two blocks.
The Lady Indians will next host the Black Canyon Classic to close out 2019. The team’s first game starts at 6 p.m., Thursday against Woodland Park.
Montrose boys basketball
The Indians finished 2-1 at the Glenwood Tournament, after advancing to the championship round, but lost in overtime, 38-26, to the tourney-hosts on Saturday.
Despite the loss, Montrose (4-2) trailed at halftime, 23-20, but came back in the third period to take a two-point lead into the fourth. However, Glenwood was able to tie the contest up and send it OT.
The Indians started the tournament off hot Thursday with a 36-point win, 80-44, over Moffat County.
Montrose began the game with a narrow 16-14 advantage after the end of the first quarter. The Indians would outscore the Bulldogs, 49-20, over the course of the second and third periods to put the contest away.
Montrose had a closer game against Coal Ridge on Friday, winning the game, 54-44.
The Indians and Titans finished the first and second quarters tied, 12-12 and 28-28, respectively. Montrose came out of halftime and created some breathing room by taking a three-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Indians then outscored the Titans 11-4 in the final period to tally the 10-point win.
Montrose will next play in the Black Canyon Classic starting Thursday. The Indians start the tournament by battling the Roaring Fork Rams at 7:45 p.m.
