It was far from easy, but at the end of the day, the Lady Indians can call themselves regional champions Saturday after a hard-fought tournament at home.
After Montrose, Longmont and Eagle Valley all went 1-1 in their initial matches, it was elimination time for all three volleyball teams.
Eagle Valley was bounced first in the opening sudden death round against Longmont. But Montrose downed Longmont, 25-20, to help the Lady Indians go to the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
And, for the team’s seven seniors, it’ll be their first and last trip to the final tourney of the season.
“There are no words to describe this,” said libero Hadley Greiner, and one of the seven seniors. “We’re so excited. This is what we’ve been working on all season. We’re in tears of joy right now. It’s an amazing feeling.”
“We didn’t make it easy for ourselves,” coach Shane Forrest said with a laugh.
The Lady Indians started regionals, sweeping Longmont with a score of 25-20, 25-21, 25-22. After the Trojans defeated the Demons, 3-1, the Demons forced the three-way tie by beating the hosts in four sets. The Eagle Valley win snapped Montrose’s perfect home record as it was 9-0 before then.
The Lady Indians lost to the Demons, despite having the lead in each set, including the fourth game where Montrose led 8-0 early on.
“Eagle Valley just grinded away and took the wind out of our sails,” Forrest said.
Like the initial Trojans-Demons match, Longmont’s size gave Eagle Valley fits, which helped the Trojans cruise to a 25-15 win.
But Montrose didn’t have any issues with Longmont’s length as the Lady Indians never trailed in the final elimination match. MHS got the regional-winning point on a Trojans error which just sailed left of the in-bounds line.
Even though Longmont seemed to have the momentum heading into the one-set match against Montrose, Forrest said MHS’ previous win against the Trojans gave the Lady Indians confidence going in.
“We knew we could do it,” she said. “They played with a lot of belief in themselves and each other.”
Greiner said the win was even sweeter when considering the Trojans were the roadblocks that prevented them from going to state last season.
“It was amazing to come back and beat them this year,” she said. “It was absolutely wonderful. I couldn’t ask for it any other way.”
She credited the team’s late victory to the crowd, led by a rowdy student section, as they helped the players get hyped for the deciding game.
“The gym was echoing with cheers there at the very end,” Greiner said.
The Lloyd MacMillan Memorial Gymnasium was even louder after the match as the players hugged their friends and family members before receiving the regional plaque.
The deafening roars didn’t just come from the fans. They were also from the Montrose athletes. Senior Madison Satterly had gone hoarse by the end of the Longmont match.
The state trip was the icing on the cake for one senior in particular: Isabel Stollsteimer. After a leg injury sidelined her two years ago and she played sparingly last season, Stollsteimer, one of the team’s leaders, closed her prep sports career on a high note.
“Our team has worked so hard for everything we do,” she said. “... This last set proved we can come back strong and play together and do our best.”
Forrest was thrilled for her seven seniors, Ashlyn Manuel, Caraline Burwell, Macy Boulden, Madison Hickert, Satterly Stollsteimer and Greiner. She said this win was a perfect bookend for their time in the program.
“I’m super proud of them,” the Montrose coach said. “They’ve worked so hard not just this year but their whole high school careers to get to this point.”
Montrose will now close out the season by heading to the state tournament which starts Thursday at the Denver Coliseum. Since the Lady Indians were the No. 2 seed at regionals, they’ll probably stay at that spot and receive a first-round bye, Forrest said.
She added although Montrose has some high expectations to possibly win state, she only wants her players to enjoy the experience, but also compete.
“It’s the last week of volleyball regardless of what happens next week,” Forrest said. “We’ve got to go in relaxed and confident. … It’s just gravy at this point.”
As for the players, they know the Lady Indians will see some of the best teams that Colorado has to offer. But they are also aware they’re able to match anything thrown their way.
“We’re going to have to play our A-game there which we can obviously do,” Greiner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.