By Andrew Kiser
The Montrose volleyball team will enter the regional tournament this Saturday as the No. 2 seed following CHSAA announcing the brackets Monday.
The Lady Indians will start the tourney against No. 35 team Longmont (14-9) at 10 a.m. at home. Following that match, Longmont faces Eagle Valley, ranked 23rd, before the Lady Indians close out regionals by taking on the Devils around 1 p.m.
Montrose hosted Eagle Valley (12-10) earlier this season on Sept. 3 and won in straight sets: 25-15, 25-20, 25-19.
The Lady Indians haven’t played the Trojans this year but have a common opponent in Silver Creek. Longmont lost to its league foe twice this year, 3-0 and 3-1. Montrose was defeated by Silver Creek, 2-0.
The regional announcement comes on the heels of Montrose (19-4) going 3-1 at Palmer Ridge over the weekend.
MHS collected wins over Palmer Ridge, Air Academy and Discovery Canyon. The team’s only loss came from the aforementioned Silver Creek Raptors.
The Lady Indians started the tournament beating the tourney hosts, Bears: 25-19, 25-20.
Madison Satterly and Kelsey Rocco helped pave the way as they had seven and five kills, respectively.
But Montrose then dropped its only match to Silver Creek: 25-21, 26-24. Despite the defeat, Satterly had a game-high 13 kills.
The Lady Indians bounced back by beating the Kadets: 25-21, 21-25, 15-11. Caraline Burwell set game-highs in kills and blocks with seven and four, respectively.
Additionally, Rocco and Hadley Greiner accumulated eight digs.
Montrose ended the tournament by coming back from behind to beat Discovery Canyon: 18-25, 25-18, 15-11. The Lady Indians were able to salvage the win in part to capitalizing on the Thunder’s 22 attacking errors.
Satterly once again led the team in kills with eight to go along with five blocks.
Montrose also got it done on the defensive end as Madi Matoush finished with a game-high 19 digs while Rocco and Greiner both had 13.
