At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Montrose-Erie volleyball game was coming to a close inside a nearly vacant Denver Coliseum Thursday night after Class 1A-5A schools packed the arena all afternoon in search of a state title.
Despite the two teams’ match starting two hours after its initial 6:30 start, the contest provided quite the theatrics. The Lady Indians, the No. 2 seed, fought back from a 2-1 deficit against the seventh-ranked Tigers to snag a five-set victory: 25-19, 17-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-7.
“They’ve done what they’ve done all season: they showed grit and determination,” head coach Shane Forrest said. “They grinded away and never gave up.
“Erie was a strong hitting and serving team. They had hitters in every position which gave us fits at times. But defensively, we played really strong and were able to stop their offense.”
To that end, Hadley Greiner, Kelsey Rocco and Madi Matoush finished with 21, 20 and 16 digs, respectively. Rocco tied a team-high in kills with 12 while Madison Satterly also had a dozen to go along with six blocks.
Additionally, Isabel Stollsteimer, Greiner and Matoush all had two aces.
Montrose’s win will set up a game against two of the top three seeds at state as Montrose will take on No. 3 Lewis-Palmer at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The winner will advance to the semifinals at 2 p.m., Saturday.
“They’re solid,” Forrest said of Lewis-Palmer. “They’re a tough team and they run a pretty fast offense.”
That contest has the potential to be just as exciting as the one Montrose played against Erie.
And not to forget, Erie entered the Montrose game having defeated Cheyenne Mountain in five sets earlier that day.
Like that one, the Tiger and Lady Indians' match was a back and forth battle for much of the night.
Erie started the first set leading most of the way, but the Tigers could only muster a two-point lead for much of the opening game. With Erie ahead 17-15, Montrose went on a 10-2 run to close out the first set with the final point coming off of an Erie attacking error.
The Tigers avenged the opening loss with a dominant second set, leading as much as 10 before cruising to an eight-point win. The third set was more of the same as Erie led the rest of the way after an early 10-10 tie.
The Lady Indians countered by never trailing in the fourth set. Although it looked like Montrose was going to easily force a fifth and deciding game as it led 24-17, Erie fought off set-point seven times before tying it up at 24-all.
But Montrose shook off Erie’s run as it won the next two points off a Satterly block and then an Ashlyn Manuel kill.
The Lady Indians didn’t slow down in the final set as they led wire-to-wire. Montrose got match-point thanks to a powerful kill by Macy Boulden.
The turnaround in the fourth and fifth set, Forrest reiterated, was due to her team’s defensive performance which rattled the Tigers’ offense.
“We just put the pressure on,” she said. “... We kept them out of their system which we did much better compared to the second and third set.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.