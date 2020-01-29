Montrose coach Steve Skiff knew Tuesday’s home game against Grand Junction was going to be a low-scoring contest, but he also thought his offense needs to go back to “the drawing board” following the final result.
But still, The Lady Indians (14-3; 2-0 in Southwestern League) scored 12 first-half points while limiting the Tigers to two before going on to win the game, 27-20.
“From an offensive standpoint, it wasn’t a pretty game at all,” Skiff said. “But that is Grand Junction and Montrose basketball right there. … You know when you play Grand Junction, you’re going to get a helluva defensive effort.”
Josie Eccher finished with a game-high 10 points while Kennadie Minerich added six and Jaycie Casebolt came off the bench and had four.
Despite the offense not clicking, Skiff said he was pleased with his players’ performance on the defensive end.
“On offense, we’ve got to go back to the drawing board,” he said. “But I thought we played hard and we had great looks.”
Both teams initially started the game struggling to both points of the board.
The home team didn’t hit its first goal until two minutes left in the first quarter, which happened thanks to Eccher, who would end the quarter by knocking down back-to-back 3s. This helped Montrose get an 8-2 advantage at the end of one.
The second quarter was similar for both teams. The Lady Indians only scored four points in the frame, which was better than the Tigers’ effort as they went scoreless in the frame.
Montrose led 12-2 at the break.
Junction had its best quarter of the game in the third period. The Tigers ended the quarter scoring eight of the last 10 points, but trailed 16-11 heading into the fourth period.
Montrose didn’t give up the lead in the final frame, but Junction got the game to three points on three separate occasions.
However, whenever the Tigers got the score to one possession the Lady Indians would answer.
This happened the final time with less than a minute in the game. After sending Eccher to the free-throw line, the senior guard knocked down a pair to give her team a five-point lead which Junction couldn’t come back from.
The charity stripe was kind to Montrose in the fourth quarter as the hosts went 9-of-11 from the line, which included Minerich going a perfect 4-of-4.
“That’s how you close out games,” Skiff said. “I’m pretty happy about that.”
Montrose has now won its second-straight SWL game after defeating Grand Junction Central, 46-30, last Friday.
Montrose will look to avenge an earlier loss to Durango in a non-league game when the Lady Indians visit the Demons at 4:30 p.m, Saturday. This is a rescheduled game after the contest was postponed on Jan. 17 due to inclement weather.
