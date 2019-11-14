For a well-established program like Montrose volleyball’s, the Lady Indians are entering the state tournament today as a record-high No. 2 seat under head coach Shane Forrest.
During her 22-year tenure, Forrest has taken seven teams to state, which includes a Final Four appearance. Before this season, Montrose’s previous highest seed was No. 4.
This achievement wasn’t missed by the Lady Indian players.
“This year has been a very big accomplishment for Montrose volleyball,” said senior Caraline Burwell. “... It’s saying a lot about our team. It’s pretty cool (because) people know that we’re the real deal.”
Forrest said this seat comes down to the team’s tough schedule as the Lady Indians defeated some strong opponents which helped with their RPI standing.
“That’s what made the difference,” Forrest said.
To that end, Montrose has defeated two of the 12 teams that qualify for state as it beat No. 8 and 9 seeds Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge both on Nov. 2 at the latter school’s tournament.
Although the team knows expectations are high, the players are keeping it loose heading into state. In fact, they’re feeling both “relaxed and excited,” said Burwell.
“They’re having fun,” Forrest said. “They’re playing hard. At this point in the season, there’s not a lot of things to improve upon but staying focused.”
Montrose (20-5) will enter the tournament with a first-round bye before playing the winner of the Erie-Cheyenne Mountain match at 6:30 tonight at the Denver Coliseum.
No. 7 rated Erie (18-7) and 10th-ranked Cheyenne Mountain (15-10) — which will face off at 12:30 — are two teams Montrose isn’t familiar with, said Forrest.
But the three teams do have common opponents.
For Montrose and Erie, they have the same four foes in Discovery Canyon, Silver Creek, Eagle Valley and Palisade. The Lady Indians went 3-2, with losses to Eagle Valley and Silver Creek, while the Tigers finished 3-1, with the only defeat coming from Discovery Canyon.
Cheyenne Mountain and Montrose also have four common opponents but with this time in Durango, Longmont, Palmer Ridge and Discovery Canyon.
Montrose went 4-1 against the four with its only loss coming from league foe Durango. Additionally, the Lady Indians advanced to state in part to defeating Longmont during the final sudden-death round of regionals on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Cheyenne Mountain ended up 3-1 with its lone loss coming to Discovery Canyon.
Despite not having the best indication on either potential opponent, Forrest said the players’ focus is to worry about themselves and “play their best volleyball.”
“We’re pretty good at making adjustments in the middle of a match or set,” she said. “We can pick up on those pretty quickly.”
The Lady Indians are also not only driven to win the state title, but to see if they can make a deep run in the playoffs, Burwell said.
Forrest added when her team is at its best, Montrose can hang with the top-tier opponents in the state.
“We can play with anybody,” she said.
