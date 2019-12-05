Lady Indians hope experience can lead them back to big stage

When coach Steve Skiff smiles while talking about his team, it’s easy to see why.
The Lady Indians basketball team, fresh off a Southwestern League title and a Great Eight run in the state playoffs last season, has a core of the roster back after having only two seniors on the team last year.
Montrose also returns three varsity starters in Kennadie Minerch, Ally Nichols and Josie Eccher. The three were Montrose’s leading scorers last year with Minerich averaging 11.5 points per game, followed by Nichols (7.2) and Eccher (6.6).
The two new starters for this season, Caraline Burwell and Hadley Greiner, both played valuable minutes coming off the bench last year.
The five are all seniors with varsity experience, in addition to having three other seniors on the roster in Catherine Borner, Lexi Petranovich and Jasmyne Aragon.
So with that in mind, it’s easy to see why the man in charge is hopeful for this season.
“We’ve got a lot of kids coming back with big-game experience,” said Skiff, who enters his fourth year as the girls basketball head coach.
“... That experience is going to help us this year. We’re excited about the group that we have. We have great senior leaders and we have a lot of people who are going to contribute.”
The players agree that their experience will help them in the long run.
“We have really good team chemistry,” said Minerich. “I think we’re going to mesh well this season and hopefully go a long way with that.”
Added Eccher: “It brings us more confidence knowing that this isn’t our first time out there.”
This Montrose program, which is predicated on defense, will continue to use its bread and butter to stifle opponents. The Lady Indians last year held their opponents to around 32 ppg while only allowing one team all year to shoot more than 50 points in a game.
“We still want to stop you first and then make our offense easier,” said Skiff.
But this season, the Lady Indians will utilize an offense that can hurt other teams in different ways. The basketball unit has shooters on the outside in Minerich and Eccher, while it also has a strong inside game with Burwell and Nichols.
Skiff referred to Burwell and Nichols, who are listed at 6 feet and 5-foot-11, respectively, as “The Two Towers” — their height can cause opposing teams fits — and their ability to play well off each other.
“We have a lot of options, offensively,” Skiff said.
“We know each other so well, so we know everybody’s strengths,” Nichols said. “If one person isn’t having a good (game), we can rely on our other teammates.”
After such a successful run last winter, Skiff and his players are aiming to replicate that triumph.
“We’re hoping to go further this year because we have the confidence that we can,” said Burwell.
Skiff said this group knows the effort and hard work it will take to repeat. And after losing to Mullen — the eventual Class 4A champions — in the Great Eight last season, the Montrose players are also aware of what they need to do to overcome such powerful teams, he added.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to get there,” said Skiff.
The Lady Indians’ first step toward that goal is the Coronado Tournament in Colorado Springs. The competition starts today and ends on Saturday.
Montrose will begin the tourney playing the tournament hosts, Coronado, at 6 p.m. Then the Lady Indians face Harrison at 2:30 p.m. Friday and finally Palmer Ridge at 11 a.m. Saturday.
This Montrose squad is quite familiar with all three opponents as the Lady Indians went 3-0 against them last season at the same tourney, each win by double digits.
“We know we’re going to get great efforts from all three of those teams. They’re going to want to return the favor a little bit,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.