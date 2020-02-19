The Montrose girls basketball team’s hopes of becoming back-to-back Southwestern League champions were dashed Tuesday night when Fruita Monument came to town.
The Wildcats scored the first nine points of the game en route to a wire-to-wire win, 55-32, over the Lady Indians (17-5; 5-2 in SWL).
“Give Fruita credit,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “They made shots and they put a lot of pressure on us early on. And we weren’t able to respond to them.”
Fruita has now won the league title for the fourth time in five years after finishing the regular season with a 7-1 league record. If Montrose had won on Tuesday, the team would have also beaten Grand Junction later this week to secure the SWL championship, which would have given Montrose a 7-1 record while Fruita would have been at 6-2.
But the players aren’t dwelling on the loss as they’re hoping to close out the regular season on Friday before learning of their seeding for the state playoffs and hoping to outdo last year’s Elite Eight run.
“Unfortunately, this wasn’t the way we wanted to go, but Fruita is a good team,” guard Kennadie Minerich said. “Our goal (now) is to push it farther than the Elite Eight. We want to go to the Final Four. Hopefully, we’re going to do better than we did last season.”
Tuesday was also Senior Night for Montrose as the team honored eight seniors: Minerich, Caraline Burwell, Ally Nichols, Jasmyne Aragon, Lexi Petranovich, Catherine Borner, Hadley Greiner and Josie Eccher.
“It meant a lot to me, especially since I’ve been playing with these girls since I was very little,” Minerich said.
This was the first group of seniors to compete all four years under Skiff’s tenure ever since he took over the program in 2016.
“I’m proud of our eight seniors and what a great group to celebrate,” Skiff said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to give them a win for their Senior Night.”
Fruita’s 3-point barrage hurt Montrose early on as the Wildcats sunk six in the first half alone.
The visitors led by as much as 13 in the opening period, but the Lady Indians cut the deficit to nine, 18-9, at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats added on to their advantage in the second period, outscoring the hosts 20-13.
Montrose went into halftime down, 38-22.
Both teams scored only five points in the third period, and Fruita maintained a 16-point edge heading into the final quarter,
Fruita then went on to close out the game with a 12-5 fourth quarter.
“This one game is not going to define our season,” Skiff said. “It’s not going to define our team. It’s one of those things where we’ve got to learn from and get better from.”
The Lady Indians’ season is far from done. The team will close out the regular season at 5:30 p.m., Friday against Grand Junction.
Following that, Montrose will prepare for the state playoffs.
