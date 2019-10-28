Lady Indians nab SWL thanks to sweep over Durango

The Montrose-Durango volleyball match didn’t have the high-drama thrills expected in a possible league title-clinching contest. But it did prove yet another example of the Lady Indians’ dominance at home.
The Montrose High School team (16-3; 7-1 in Southwestern League) swept the Durango Demons (11-7; 5-3 in SWL) Saturday with a score of 25-19, 25-9, 25-20 to help the Lady Indians win their first league title since 2016.
“We did it under pressure because this was a must-win match,” Montrose head coach Shane Forrest said.
If Montrose hadn’t won on Saturday, Fruita Monument would’ve taken the league title for the third-straight year. The Wildcats had owned the tiebreaker over MHS and Durango, despite all three teams finishing with an identical 6-2 SWL record.
The Lady Indians would have ended up in third place in league play.
Saturday’s the match helped the players win their first and, for some, their only SWL championship.
“It was crazy. We didn’t expect that game to go as well (as that),” said senior Madison Hickert. “It was really cool to come out and play super strong.”
The contest didn’t come down to any one player.
The Lady Indians spread the wealth on offense, with Kelsey Rocco giving a team-high seven kills while Madison Satterly and Caraline Burwell both finished with six and Taylor Foster added five.
Satterly also helped on the defensive end; she tallied four blocks, while Isabel Stollsteimer had three to go along with four aces.
Additionally, Hadley Greiner, Stollsteimer and Rocco all collected 12 digs.
The match didn’t start as the Lady Indians hoped. The Demons were in the driving seat early on, leading by as many as four points in the opening stages.
“In the first set, there were some nerves,” Forrest said. “They felt the pressure today. … But Durango played well. They’re a solid team and they gave us some fits in the first set.”
The Demons’ offensive attack especially bothered the Lady Indians as they kept hitting the ball to areas without a Montrose player in sight.
But the home team was able to stop Durango’s offense, which Forrest credited to her defensive players’ intelligence. She said once they saw what the Demons were doing on offense, the athletes knew how to readjust and stop Durango.
After trailing for most of the first set, the Lady Indians took back the lead for good 19-18. It was their first lead since way back at 4-3.
Montrose cruised the rest of the way at the home team closed out the initial game on a 6-1 run with Satterly getting the set-deciding block.
The second set was quite different as Montrose dominated, thanks in part to a 13-0 run to help the Lady Indians take a commanding 19-6 lead.
Montrose kept up the pace with Ashlyn Manuel notching set-point with an ace.
The Lady Indians continued to edge out the Demons for most of the final game.
The hosts found themselves clinging on a one- or two-point advantage for the majority of the set. But they pushed ahead late, ending the final set on a 4-1 run with Satterly earning match-point on a powerful kill.
The match wound up not being just another SWL-clinching match, but a celebration of the last 45 years of Montrose volleyball.
In between sets, two and three, the program honored former and current players and coaches. The past decades were well-represented as athletes from the 1970s to today were all in attendance.
Additionally, the program had all five of its head coaches in the building, which of course included the current one at the helm, Forrest, and assistant coach Heidi Voehringer who took over the team briefly in 2017.
“There is such a strong history of Montrose High School volleyball,” Forrest said, adding she was amazed to see so many alumni celebrate the 45th anniversary of the program.
“It was a special match.”
Montrose finishes the regular season with a perfect 8-0 home record with the team losing only three sets in those games.
MHS will now play four games in the Palmer Ridge Tournament on Saturday.
After the high of the Durango match, Forrest said the focus leading up into this competition will be to continue to bring that same intensity and drive that’s been on display all season long.
“We need to gains and strides every day at practice because there are still things to work on,” she said. “... We need to continue to improve and demand more of ourselves in the next week.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
