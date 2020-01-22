Lady Indians put up good shots at the basket but can’t prevail against Panthers

The Lady Indians’ offensive woes against Delta weren’t because of the players attempting difficult shots, but rather, the normally easy-to-make baskets weren’t falling in.
Delta used that to its advantage as the Panthers took a second-quarter lead and never had to look back. Montrose (12-3) ended up losing to Delta, 52-37, Tuesday night at home.
“It does make it difficult when shots aren’t going, but we had a great gameplan,” senior Hadley Greiner said. “We were executing it for the first quarter of the game. But then Delta came out and played some good defense.”
Coach Steve Skiff said the real difference was the second quarter in which Montrose was outscored 12-2 in the period.
“We had good looks but we didn’t hit any shots,” he said. “That’s basketball sometimes. It happens.”
The Lady Indians had three players who finished with a team-high eight points: Greiner, Caraline Burwell and Josie Eccher, who knocked down the team’s only two 3-pointers.
Greiner did a little bit of everything against Delta, finishing with a game-high five assists, four steals and two rebounds.
The Lady Indians’ offense clicked early on as they never trailed in the first quarter.
But after Montrose obtained its biggest lead of the game at 14-7 midway through the opening period, Delta went on a 15-0 run that began late in the first quarter and ended late in second.
Montrose’s only two points of the game — a Greiner jump shot — came with 2:30 left before halftime.
This helped the Panthers gain momentum at the break as they led 24-16.
Delta continued to build on its advantage after halftime. The Panthers notched their first double-digit lead of the game before heading into the fourth quarter ahead 36-23 over Montrose.
The Lady Indians couldn’t keep up with the Panthers the rest of the way. Despite cutting the deficit to nine midway through the period, Montrose wasn’t able to get the score any closer.
Skiff said though his team didn’t hit the easy shots, he credited Delta’s performance saying the Panthers are one of the best teams in Class 3A.
“We’ll regroup and we’ll be better,” he said. “We know what we’ve got to get better at.”
Montrose will look to get back to its winning ways by defeating Grand Junction Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the road to start Southwestern League play.
Greiner said when it comes to league play, every team knows one another so the victory comes down to which opponent executes it gameplan better.
“You’ve got to play your game. And that’s what we plan to go out and do,” she said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press sports and business writer.
