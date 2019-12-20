Steve Skiff admitted the nerves of not having hosted a game since March may have contributed to his Montrose girls basketball players' slow start Thursday to kickstart the Black Canyon Classic.
But at the end of the contest, the Lady Indians (6-1) didn’t seem to show any such jitters.
Montrose’s Kennadie Minerich scored 22 points; Ally Nichols added 10 and the Lady Indians used a 19-0 run which started in the third quarter and bled into the fourth to knock off the Woodland Park Panthers, 57-31.
“We had some good looks in the first half but we couldn’t knock anything down,” Skiff said. “Maybe there were some nerves playing the first time this year because it’s different. But in the second half, we settled down and played a lot better.”
The Lady Indians’ slow start showed, as the hosts could only manage eight first-quarter points. Six of them came from a pair of Minerich 3-pointers.
However, the Montrose defense held Woodland Park in check as the home team led 8-4 after one.
The Lady Indians began the second quarter with Minerich outscoring the Panthers, 7-0, giving the hosts their first double-digit lead of the night at 15-4.
Woodland Park didn’t throw in the towel as the Panthers closed out the first half with a 13-5 run to cut into the deficit, 20-17, at halftime.
Montrose came into the second half initially having a hard time pulling away from Woodland Park.
Woodland Park sliced Montrose’s lead to three at 28-25 midway through the third period after the Panthers connected on a 3-pointer. But those points were the last ones they had until around the four-minute mark of the fourth period.
Meanwhile, the Lady Indians effectively put the game out of reach with a 19-0 run. Minerich started the scoring output by connecting on back-to-back 3-pointers.
This helped Montrose take a 35-25 edge at the end of the third quarter. But the Lady Indians put the game to rest in the fourth period as they outpaced the Panthers, 22-6, in the final frame.
Skiff said his team’s 19-0 run shows his players don’t get anxious even if they have a narrow lead.
“We don’t panic,” he said. “...They just keep plugging away.”
Skiff also credited his team’s rebounding efforts. He said center Caraline Burwell and Nichols helped control the paint while even his guards also put up decent numbers on the boards.
Montrose’s Hadley Greiner and Josie Eccher also combined for 12 points. And Jaycie Casebolt came off the bench and scored five points in the fourth quarter, which included the team’s only 3-pointer not made by Minerich.
“It was a great team win,” Skiff said. “It took everybody to do it.”
Montrose will next play against Roaring Fork at 6 p.m., Friday for day two of the Black Canyon Classic.
