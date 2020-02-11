After a year of not qualifying for state, the Montrose girls swim team will have four athletes represent the Lady Indians next week.
Montrose’s Julia TenNapel qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.
TenNapel also made the state cut as part of the 200 freestyle relay team alongside Natalee Luis, Alex and Megan Waxler. The same four qualified for the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
The Lady Indians recently closed out the regular season with the Southwest Conference Championships from Feb. 7-8.
The team took eighth place out of 11 schools with a score of 101. Grand Junction finished in first (425) while Durango and Glenwood Springs both took second (394).
Individually, the Lady Indians had a few swimmers crack the top 10 in certain events.
Luis took sixth place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.24.
TenNapel placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.30) and 200 IM (2:18.98).
The aforementioned 200 medley relay team took seventh (2:04.49). The same four Montrose swimmers finished eighth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.05).
At the conference meet, Montrose also competed against Fruita Monument, Gunnison, Aspen, Summit, Delta, Moffat County and Pagosa Springs.
The Lady Indians have now turned their attention to the final competition of the year.
The state tournament is from Feb. 18-19 at VMAC in Thornton.
