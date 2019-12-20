Rapper Eminem said, “You only get one shot” in his big hit “Lose Yourself.”
That same mantra can be used to describe the Montrose girls basketball team’s defense.
With forwards Caraline Burwell and Ally Nichols setting the tone down low while getting some assistance from guards Hadley Greiner, Josie Eccher and Kennadie Minerich out wide, the five starters have been a force to be reckoned on the boards.
Their effort also keeps opponents from tallying many second-chance points.
That was the case Friday night against the Roaring Fork Rams.
The Lady Indians (7-1) scored the first 15 points of the game and allowed a Rams offense that averages over 50 points per game to just two points in the first half leading to a 39-22 win Friday at the Black Canyon Classic.
“We always want to limit teams to one shot,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “.... The nice thing is everybody is attacking the ball.”
Eccher, Minerich and Burwell all had a game-high nine points in the win as all five starters sat out for the majority of the fourth period.
A big reason why the five athletes rested in the final quarter came to their play in the first two periods.
The Lady Indians shut out the Rams 13-0 in the first frame.
After Roaring Fork made its first bucket of the game, early in the second period, the Rams didn’t connect on another shot until the third quarter.
Montrose, meanwhile, went on an 11-0 run to close out the first half as the Lady Indians led 26-2 at halftime.
“That’s Montrose girls basketball right there,” Skiff said of his team’s hot start. “Our defensive effort was outstanding”
Eccher credited the defense in not allowing the Rams to get many 3-point shots to go in as the visitors only connected on one all game.
“We came in and shut them down,” she said.
The Lady Indians built a lead as big as 28 in the second half before Skiff went deep into his bench and had all his reserves see some minutes in the final proceedings of the contest.
The Montrose coach said he liked what he saw from some of his younger players, adding that this playing experience will help them in the long run.
“It’s important to show them what the varsity level is like,” Skiff said.
Montrose closed out the Black Canyon Classic against Palisade on Saturday. (See the full results in the Montrose Daily Press’ Tuesday edition.)
The Lady Indians will next compete in the Aztec Tournament in New Mexico from Jan. 2-4.
